Middle TN Boy Scouts Dedicates New Shotgun Range to Albert L Menefee. III

The Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America, dedicated the new shotgun range at Boxwell Reservation in Lebanon, TN, in memory of Albert L. Menefee, III.

Mr. Menefee was a lifelong resident of Williamson Council. He was a leader in Middle Tennessee as an equestrian, conservationist and sportsman. He was also involved with Scouting until his death in 2018 following a serious fall from a horse two years earlier.

Family, friends and Council leadership were on hand for the event, which took place at the end of August. Program speakers were Dr. John Bright Cage, Council President, Larry Brown, Scout Executive, Andrew W. Byrd, Executive Board member and Mr. Menefee’s brother-in-law, and Mr. Menefee’s son and daughter, Ben Menefee and Dr. Hannah Menefee Dudney.

Dr. Cage shared, “Albert personified the values of the Scout Oath and Law in his daily life. Albert was always ready to help others, giving of his time to assist the Council in providing shooting sports experiences to youth that fulfilled the promise of outdoor adventure that is made to all Scouts.”

Mr. Menefee was known in the Middle Tennessee community as a conservationist and avid sportsman. Mr. Byrd shared that the Scouting meant so much to Mr. Menefee. He was instrumental in directing generous support through the Justin and Valere Potter Foundation to the Council to further its mission of mentoring young people at a critical time in their lives. “We are grateful that we could be a part of The Building for the New Century: A Campaign for Boxwell Reservation in supporting efforts to renovate and replace key facilities at the camp. Albert’s grandfather, Jet Potter, started the family’s history of giving to Scouting and the Council office in Green Hills is named for him,” said Mr. Byrd. “We are proud of that legacy.”

Mr. Menefee’s youngest son, Ben Menefee, said of his father, “He taught us how to respect the land and to always finish what we start. We could not have asked for a better father.” Dr. Hannah Menefee Dudney, Mr. Menefee’s daughter, shared, “Dad was a Scoutmaster and held meetings at our farm for the Troop. As a young girl, I admired the activities my older brother and his friends were able to do as Boy Scouts. I found the pinewood derby races to be exciting. One year, Dad helped me build my own car, although I didn’t get to officially race it. Dad especially loved to share with the next generation his love for the outdoors, whether he was teaching a young Scout to shoot, to clearing and maintaining hiking trails or teaching others the importance of maintaining land for wildlife conservation. The annual Clays Shoot event the Council holds was a highlight of his year as he enjoyed the opportunity to shoot with friends, teach young shooters to safely handle guns and raise funds to support the Scouts. The new Albert L. Menefee, III Shotgun Range will enable generations of Scouts to enjoy the beautiful Boxwell Reservation and learn to shoot in the tradition of great sportsmen like Albert.”

Scout Executive, Larry Brown, expressed gratitude to the family, “I am grateful for all that the Menefee family has done for the Middle Tennessee Council over the years and I am so pleased that you are here today as we honor Albert. He leaves a legacy of sportsmanship and generosity to which young people can aspire.”

Following the presentation, the group walked to the Shotgun Range for the unveiling of the plaque. The inscription reads:

Albert Leo Menefee, III

Father, Friend, and Sportsman

Albert believed that Scouting provides the avenue to a well-lived life; the values of scouting were his values. Albert’s relationship with God spanned not just his church, but God’s Cathedral: the great outdoors. He put the needs of others before himself. Albert was a gentleman, a man of his word- in his eyes, a promise was sacred.

Albert lived by the Boy Scout Motto: Be Prepared!

About Boxwell Reservation

Situated on 1,200 acres with seven miles of shoreline on Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, TN, Boxwell Reservation opened to Scouts in 1961. Boxwell is the premier camping facility for the Middle Tennessee Council, BSA and serves youth ages 6-18 years.

About the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America

The Middle Tennessee Council continues to serve nearly 25,000 youth and adult volunteers in a 37- county area extending from the Tennessee River to the Upper Cumberland Plateau and Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Visit www.mtcbsa.org for more information.