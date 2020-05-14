



Though businesses are now allowed to be open, drive-throughs remain a great option for those who would like to continue social distancing. Papa C Pies drive-through service remains open.

In 1948, America was introduced to a new kind of dining experience, thanks to a small burger shack in Baldwin Park, California. At the time, few probably knew that the five cooks serving take-out meals to motorists behind glass walls would become a common sight. Yet today one can’t drive through any populated town without seeing a drive-through somewhere.

No longer is the drive-through model reserved just for fast-food venues. Bakeries, too, have begun to take advantage of this current model; in Cool Springs, nobody does the drive-through bakery model better than Papa C Pies. (In fact, we don’t know of any other drive-through bakeries in Middle Tennessee!) Here’s more on what we do to serve on-the go customers and those who enjoy our products from miles away.

1. Drive-Throughs Make Pickup Easy

When the first drive-through was opened in the U.S., it featured a sign that customers couldn’t miss. The sign, which said “NO DELAY,” became a famous staple of the burger shack that was able to continuously live up to its standard. You may know their name: It’s In-N-Out! Today, the speed at which drive-through orders can be taken, processed, and completed is still a major attraction to diners. Being able to receive your order without getting out of the car is a luxury, and at Papa C Pies we’re proud to bring this level of convenience to all those who enjoy our delicious baked goods.

2. Bakery Drive-Throughs Are Considered Essential

Drive-through bakeries have become especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these essential businesses are able to provide attentive, safe services without compromising products or the safety of customers and staff. We take pride in our essential designation, and therefore we’ve been doing everything in our power to make sure we can deliver reliable, customer-focused services throughout this trying time. We’re happy and grateful to say we’ve experienced success so far!

3. Seamless Ordering and Pickup Process

Whether you’re looking for our famous cherry pie, pies for a corporate function or holiday party, wedding pies, or gourmet pies that can be a main course at a dinner party, Papa C Pies is the place to visit. With a wide selection of pies to choose from and multiple customization options available, we can say with confidence that we have pies for everyone. And with seamless drive-through service, you can get a delicious pie on your dinner table, the same day it’s ordered, without ever experiencing a second of hassle. Check out our menu here!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

