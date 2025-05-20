Middle Tennessee Weather Radio Transmitters Down During NWS System Upgrade

All NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters serviced by US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, are currently down due to a technology upgrade. The outage began today (May 19) and will run through Wednesday evening (May 21).

This outage is due to a technology upgrade to NWS Nashville’s Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System, or AWIPS. NWS uses the computer system to display and integrate life-saving weather and water information to the public. During this weather radio downtime, forecast operations will be conducted by the service back-up offices in NWS Knoxville/Morristown, TN. Weather alerts and warnings will still be issued by the NWS.

This includes the following transmitters in: Clarksville, Waverly, Nashville, Centerville, Lobelville, Clifton, Lawrenceburg, Hickman, LaFayette, Cookeville, and Spencer.

With severe weather predicted, Middle Tennesseans are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and updates.

One way to get weather alerts is through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier. Government partners include local and state public safety agencies, FEMA, the FCC, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Weather Service. No signup is required! Alerts are sent automatically to WEA-capable phones during an emergency.

Click here to view instructions on how to opt in to WEA Alerts.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email