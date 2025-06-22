Middle Tennessee Weather Forecast for June 22-24, 2025

Middle Tennessee transitions into hot, humid summer conditions as recent rainfall gives way to a developing heat wave that will bring potentially dangerous heat index values by early next week.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

The first official day of summer arrives with typical hot, humid weather patterns establishing across the region. Fair to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to 94°F. Overnight lows near 74°F. Light southwest winds continuing. Precipitation chance: 10%.

Monday, June 23, 2025

Heat and humidity continue building as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across Middle Tennessee. Mostly sunny conditions persist with high temperatures reaching 95°F and lows around 75°F. Winds remain light from the southwest. Precipitation chance remains minimal at 10%.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Hot conditions continue with high temperatures reaching 98°F and overnight lows around 75°F. Mostly sunny skies persist as the heat wave intensifies. Light winds from the south-southwest.

Extended Outlook

Increased caution is advised for outdoor activities as heat index values approach dangerous levels by early next week. Residents should take appropriate heat safety measures, stay hydrated, and limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours.

