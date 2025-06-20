Middle Tennessee Weather Forecast for June 20-22, 2025

Middle Tennessee enters a significant weather transition as recent rainfall gives way to hot, humid summer conditions. A developing heat wave will bring potentially dangerous heat index values by early next week, requiring increased caution for outdoor activities.

Friday, June 20

Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions following possible morning fog. High temperatures reaching 91°F with overnight lows around 71°F. Southwest winds 5-10 mph. Precipitation chance: 10%. The first official day of summer arrives with typical hot, humid weather patterns establishing across the region.

Saturday, June 21

Fair to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to 94°F. Overnight lows near 74°F. Light southwest winds are continuing. Precipitation chance: 10%. Heat and humidity continue building as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across Middle Tennessee.

Sunday, June 22

Mostly sunny conditions persist with high temperatures reaching 95°F and lows around 75°F. Southwest winds 5-10 mph. Precipitation chance: 10%. Heat index values begin approaching 100°F during peak afternoon hours as humidity levels increase significantly.

Heat Safety Alert

A heat wave will develop with heat index values rising to near or just over 100 by Monday. Residents should limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, stay well-hydrated, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible. Heat-related illnesses become increasingly likely as conditions worsen early next week.

Foggy conditions are expected late tonight into Friday morning before clearing for the weekend’s hot weather pattern. The region experiences a dramatic shift from recent thunderstorm activity to potentially oppressive heat conditions requiring heightened awareness and preparation.

Local Weather Radar and News

