Middle Tennessee Weather Alert- Strong to Severe Storms Expected 5-1-2025

By
Clark Shelton
-
After a windy but nice Wednesday, Thursday afternoon to early evening is looking a bit bumpy. Dangerous winds and large hail are the biggest concerns. Localized flooding is possible.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches and warnings

find your county here

Thursday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous article10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in May 2025
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here