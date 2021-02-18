Middle Tennessee Sees 2-5″ of Snow Wednesday Night

Many of you probably saw lots of snow Wednesday night. Middle Tennesseans saw anywhere from 2 – 5 inches of snow on top of the ice and sleet, reports National Weather Service (NWS). Here’s a preliminary map from NWS of how much snow fell yesterday and today. How much snow did you get last night? Let us know!

The National Weather Service (Nashville) shot this video Wednesday night just before 11pm.

What’s Next?

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Snow showers and freezing rain is likely before 3pm today and then there is a chance of freezing rain. We may also see some flurries tonight.

Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Temps: high near 32 today with a low around 15 tonight.

For Friday, we finally see the word “sunny” in the forecast, although it will still be cold. It will be mostly cloudy and gradually become sunny. We will see a high around 32 Friday and a low around 11. No snow, rain or sleet is forecast for Friday (as of now).

