Middle Tennessee School Closures for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

While school districts were already closed on Monday, January 15 for MLK Day, many have made the call to cancel school on Tuesday, January 16 due to frigid temperatures and snow.

Below is a list of school districts that have announced closures:

Cheatham County Schools

Due to the forecast of dangerously cold temperatures and snow, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, are not permitted on Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16

Extended daycare will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Dickson County Schools

Dickson County Schools will be closed on January 16, 2024. Oakmont Elementary School will have daycare opening at 7:00.

Due to the weather conditions, all daycares will be closed on January 15, 2024.

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Special School District is closed tomorrow in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Due to winter storm warnings and cold temperatures, LSSD will also be closed on Tuesday, January 16th.

Robertson County Schools

In an abundance of caution, schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16 due to the predicted weather.

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will be closed, including the central office, on Tuesday, January 16th due to inclement weather.

“The entire Midstate is now under a Winter Storm Warning by the National Weather Service for Monday with extremely cold temperatures forecast through at least Tuesday. For those reasons, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has decided to close all schools and the central office for Tuesday, Jan. 16,” James Evans, Chief Communications Officer for RCS, wrote in an email.

“All extracurricular activities, including practices, are also not permitted for Monday and must be concluded today by 8 p.m. A decision on Tuesday’s extracurricular activities will be announced on Monday,” continued the email.

Sumner County Schools

Sumner County Schools

Sumner County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 due to the forecasted winter weather and extreme cold temperatures. Central Office and Support Services will be closed Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16, 2024. All afterschool practices and school events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday are also canceled.

Wilson County Schools

Wilson County Schools will indeed be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 16th. While significant snowfall is very likely throughout the day on Monday, severe cold temperatures and extreme wind chill values will be firmly in place by Tuesday morning. This will be a complete district closure. On Tuesday, the ATC (central office) will be closed and Kids Club activities will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be canceled as well. Please use caution during this impending winter weather event.