Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 22, 2024

Middle Tennessee School Closures for Monday, January 22, 2024:

Dickson County Schools

Closed

Lebanon Special School District

Closed

SACC will open one location at Coles Ferry Elementary

Maury County Public Schools

Closed

In addition, athletic practices and extracurricular activities will be at the Principals’ discretion. Please know there will be no penalty for any student who cannot attend. However, there will be no travel for athletics or games.

A decision for Tuesday will be made as early as possible.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Closed

All before and after-school care is canceled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also canceled.

Sumner County Schools

Closed

Teams will be working Monday to get ready to return as soon as we can. An announcement for Tuesday will be made by 5 PM on Monday afternoon.

Wilson County Schools

Closed

Kids Club will also be closed on Monday, January 22