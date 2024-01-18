Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 19, 2024

Many Middle Tennessee schools are closed on January 18, 2024. Some districts have already canceled for the entire week. Check our list below:

Stay weather-aware with our live radar here .

Last updated January 18, 10:42am

Cheatham County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024

Extended daycare will also be closed. There will be no use of school facilities for any extracurricular activities on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Dickson County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024. As of now, school resumes on Monday the 22nd 2024.

Franklin Special School District

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024

This closure includes the schools, the central office and the MAC program.

Lebanon Special School District

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024

Maury County Public Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024

All MCPS schools and Boys & Girls Club locations will be closed through Friday, 1/19/24, and ALL extracurricular activities and athletics are canceled throughout the weekend. There will be no practices or games.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19

Murfreesboro City Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18

Robertson County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19

Rutherford County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19

Because of anticipated continued poor road conditions for buses and student drivers, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has decided to keep schools closed through Friday.

Sumner County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024 Williamson County Schools Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024 The School Age Child Care program will also be closed. “We remain concerned about our buses traveling safely on Monday, so there will be a call out on Sunday evening to let you know if school will be in session on Monday,” states WCS. Wilson County Schools Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024 Due to continued hazardous snow and ice road conditions, especially in our rural areas and so many neighborhoods throughout the county, Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, January 18th, 2024. This closure will once again include the ATC (central office) and Kids Club. Extracurricular activities will also be canceled.