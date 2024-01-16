Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 17, 2024

Many Middle Tennessee schools are closed on January 17, 2024. Some districts have already canceled for later in the week. Check our list below:

Stay weather-aware with our live radar here .

Last updated January 16, 12pm

Cheatham County Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18.

All extracurricular activities have been canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Extended daycare will be closed on Wednesday. It will operate on snow hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 18 and students should bring a lunch.

Dickson County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024. As of now, school resumes on Monday the 22nd 2024.

Franklin Special School District

Closed through Wednesday, January 17.

The district MAC program closed on Tuesday. A determination on MAC’s opening for Wednesday will be made tomorrow as more information is available. Current MAC families will be notified by email of its status for Wednesday and it will be posted on the district website and social media channels.

Lebanon Special School District

Closed through Thursday, January 18.

Due to hazardous driving conditions SACC will also be closed both days as well.

Maury County Public Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17.

All before and after school care is canceled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also cancelled. District offices will be closed for in-person activities but working remotely.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

Robertson County Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

Rutherford County Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

This snow and the extreme temps are expected to hand around through at least Wednesday, and so Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has decided to keep schools and the central office closed through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Sumner County Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17 Williamson County Schools Closed through Wednesday, January 17, 2024. If snow sites can be opened on Wednesday, communication will come directly from the School Age Child Care program. Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor. Wilson County Schools Closed through Wednesday, January 17 The Central Office will be closed and Kids Club activities will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be canceled as well.