Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 17 & 18, 2024

Many Middle Tennessee schools are closed on January 17, 2024. Some districts have already canceled for later in the week. Check our list below:

Last updated January 16, 7:30pm

Cheatham County Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18.

All extracurricular activities have been canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Extended daycare will be closed on Wednesday. It will operate on snow hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 18 and students should bring a lunch.

Dickson County Schools

Closed through Friday, January 19, 2024. As of now, school resumes on Monday the 22nd 2024.

Franklin Special School District

Closed through Wednesday, January 17.

The district MAC program closed on Tuesday. A determination on MAC’s opening for Wednesday will be made tomorrow as more information is available. Current MAC families will be notified by email of its status for Wednesday and it will be posted on the district website and social media channels.

Lebanon Special School District

Closed through Thursday, January 18.

Due to hazardous driving conditions SACC will also be closed both days as well.

Maury County Public Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18

All school buildings and the Central Office will remain closed through Wednesday. therefore, there will be no extracurricular or athletic activities on Wednesday. The district will reassess in-season athletics for Thursday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

Murfreesboro City Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18

Robertson County Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17

Rutherford County Schools

Closed through Thursday, January 18

Because the forecast calls for the snow and cold temperatures to remain through at least midday on Thursday, Rutherford County Schools will remain closed through Thursday.

The Central Office will remain closed except for a few essential services needed to maintain operations. Maintenance staff will be visiting schools to check on facilities and perform needed operations. The Central Office will be open to receive bids for Batey Elementary and the Holloway High School renovation at 2 p.m., but other services will only be available via email.

A decision on extracurricular practices for Thursday will be announced by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sumner County Schools

Closed through Wednesday, January 17 Williamson County Schools Closed through Wednesday, January 17, 2024. If snow sites can be opened on Wednesday, communication will come directly from the School Age Child Care program. Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor. Wilson County Schools Closed through Wednesday, January 17 The Central Office will be closed and Kids Club activities will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be canceled as well.