Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 16 & January 17, 2024

While school districts were already closed on Monday, January 15 for MLK Day, schools have made the call to cancel school on Tuesday, January 16 and many have already canceled for Wednesday, January 17 due to frigid temperatures and snow.

Below is a list of school districts that have announced closures:

Last updated January 15, 1:16pm

Cheatham County Schools

Due to the forecast of dangerously cold temperatures and snow, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, are not permitted on Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16

Extended daycare will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Dickson County Schools

Dickson County Schools will be closed on January 16, 2024. Oakmont Elementary School will have daycare opening at 7:00.

Due to the weather conditions, all daycares will be closed on January 15, 2024.

Franklin Special School District

FSSD schools and the central office will be closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16th and 17th. With the temperature forecast to remain well under freezing for the next 48 hours, and based on information from emergency management officials, we do not expect the roads to improve enough to open school on these days.

The district MAC program will be closed on Tuesday. A determination on MAC’s opening for Wednesday will be made tomorrow as more information is available. Current MAC families will be notified by email of its status for Wednesday and it will be posted on the district website and social media channels.

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Special School District is closed tomorrow in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Due to winter storm warnings and cold temperatures, LSSD will also be closed on Tuesday, January 16th.

Just a reminder that Lebanon Special School District is closed tomorrow in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Due to winter storm warnings and dangerously cold temperatures headed our way, SACC will be closed tomorrow. LSSD will also be closed on Tuesday, January 16th. Please watch for announcements regarding SACC’s status for Tuesday once we see the impact of the incoming weather. We will keep you informed about the remainder of the wee as this storm front plays out.

Maury County Public Schools

Middle Tennessee is experiencing severe cold temperatures and substantial snow and ice accumulations. Due to these conditions and to keep all students safe, there will be no school on Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17. This includes all Boys & Girls Club locations. The Central Office will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17.

All before and after school care is cancelled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also cancelled. District offices will be closed for in-person activities but working remotely.

Murfreesboro City Schools

MCS is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16 & 17. Enjoy your snow days. Stay safe and warm.

Robertson County Schools

In an abundance of caution, schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16 due to the predicted weather.

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will be closed, including the central office, on Tuesday, January 16th and Wednesday, January 17th due to inclement weather.

This snow and the extreme temps are expected to hand around through at least Wednesday, and so Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has decided to keep schools and the central office closed through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

In addition, all extracurricular events are canceled for Tuesday, and we are working with our athletic directors to reschedule tournaments.

Sumner County Schools

Sumner County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 due to the forecasted winter weather and extreme cold temperatures. Central Office and Support Services will be closed Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16, 2024. All afterschool practices and school events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday are also canceled. Williamson County Schools Due to the snow that has fallen and hazardous travel conditions throughout Williamson County, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Tuesday, January 16 or Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The School Age Child Care program will be closed on Tuesday. If snow sites can be opened on Wednesday, communication will come directly from the School Age Child Care program. Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor. This will be WCS’ first and second snow days of the school year. Ten are built into the calendar. Should hazardous travel conditions remain or if the district needs additional days to clear school campuses for a safe return, WCS will notify families as soon as possible of additional school closing days. The WCSB meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, January 22 at 6:30. Wilson County Schools Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 16th AND Wednesday, January 17th due to ongoing very hazardous winter weather conditions. This will be a complete district closure. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the ATC (central office) will be closed and Kids Club activities will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be canceled as well.