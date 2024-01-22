Middle Tennessee School Closures and Delays for January 23, 2024

School closures and delays for January 23, 2024

Cheatham County School District

Closed

The Cheatham County School District will remain closed on Tuesday, January 23.

Extended daycare will operate on snow hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and students should bring a lunch.

School sports that are in season can practice as they prepare for upcoming games and tournaments this week. Other use of facilities are not allowed until we are back in school.

Dickson County Schools

Closed

Stuart-Burns Elementary and Oakmont Elementary daycares will be open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Franklin Special School District

Opening Two Hours Late



The FSSD schools and central office will open two hours late on Tuesday, January 23, to provide both car and bus drivers time for better light to assess road conditions with the possibility of black ice in the morning.

MAC will be open at all regular school sites – including Poplar Grove – beginning at 7:00 AM. WeeMAC will open at 7 AM.

Administrators, maintenance, and custodial staff should plan to arrive at regular time. All other faculty and staff should arrive on the two-hour delay.

Maury County Public Schools

Closed

There will be no athletic games or travel. However, practices, workouts & extracurricular activities will be at Principals’ discretion. No student athlete or participant will have consequences for missing a practice or a workout. Please note that this will be utilizing our sixth inclement weather day out of the nine we have stockpiled for the school year 2023-24.

Williamson County Schools

Opening Two Hours Late



Transportation staff and others have been traveling city streets and county roads today to see if improvements in road conditions will allow us to transport students to school tomorrow.

With the warmer temperatures and rain moving into the area, Williamson County Schools will begin two hours late on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. That means if the bus normally picks up your child at seven in the morning, the bus will pick up at nine. Schools will dismiss at their regular times.

Bus drivers will operate with driver discretion and may alter a route, if needed. Transportation will notify families if routes are altered.

Staff should follow the snow day protocol, reporting one hour late.

Wilson County Schools

Closed

All 12-month employees should report and Kids Club will operate on their snow schedule.

District leadership staff has observed areas in the county, very common to school day travel, that are still experiencing ice packed road conditions with extremely slippery surfaces. We have very low confidence that tomorrow would produce a safe day of school related travel for everyone.