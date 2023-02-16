Middle Tennessee School Closures & Delays – February 16, 2023

Several Middle Tennessee school districts are closed or dismissing early February 16 due to the threat of severe weather.
Cheatham County School District – closed
Dickson County School District – closed
Maury County Public Schools – closed
Metro Nashville Public Schools – open as normal
Robertson County Schools – closing 3 hours earlier than normal dismissal time. All after school events are canceled.
Rutherford County Schools – closed
Murfreesboro City Schools – closed
Wilson County Schools – closed
Lebanon Special School District – closed
Williamson County Schools – open as normal, WCS will delay dismissal at individual schools until front passes, if needed.