Middle Tennessee School Closures & Delays – February 16, 2023

Several Middle Tennessee school districts are closed or dismissing early February 16 due to the threat of severe weather.

Cheatham County School District – closed

Dickson County School District – closed

Maury County Public Schools – closed

Metro Nashville Public Schools – open as normal

Robertson County Schools – closing 3 hours earlier than normal dismissal time. All after school events are canceled.

Rutherford County Schools – closed

Murfreesboro City Schools – closed

Wilson County Schools – closed

Lebanon Special School District – closed

Williamson County Schools – open as normal, WCS will delay dismissal at individual schools until front passes, if needed.