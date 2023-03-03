Middle Tennessee School Closings for March 3, 2023

Due to severe weather expected in the middle Tennessee area, some local school districts are canceled for March 3, 2023.

Below is a list of school closings in our coverage area which includes: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

School Closings for March 3, 2023

Cheatham County Schools

*daycares open 7am – 5pm, no extracurricular activities

Dickson County Schools

*daycare sites also closed

Franklin Special School District

*MAC will be open at the district site, located at Johnson Elementary, 815 Glass Lane, from 7AM until 5PM. Children will need to bring their lunch. WeeMAC will be closed.

Maury County Public Schools

*no school, including all Boys & Girls Club locations, twelve-month employees use discretion in reporting

Robertson County Schools

*Daycares will remain open during their normal hours. Central Office will be open normal hours. Schools are closed Monday, March 6th for a Teacher Professional Development Day. Students will return on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rutherford County Schools

Sumner County Schools

*Central Office and Support Services closed as well

Williamson County Schools

*School Age Child Care will operate at inclement weather sites. Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol.

Wilson County Schools

*ATC closed, no Kids Club activities

