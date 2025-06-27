Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Through July 2, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Digital message sign repair.

6/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 eastbound for DMS repair (MM 52.8 – 54.0).

LED streetlight conversion.

6/26 & 6/30 – 7/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a stationary left lane closure for LED streetlight conversion from Old Glenrose Avenue to Haywood Lane (MM 49.5 – 53.5).

There will be a stationary left lane closure for LED streetlight conversion from Old Glenrose Avenue to Haywood Lane (MM 49.5 – 53.5). 6/26 & 6/30 – 7/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a stationary left lane closure for LED streetlight conversion on I-24 from Bell Road to Old Franklin Road (MM 56.1 – 57.3).

Resurfacing.

6/29 – 7/2, 8 p.m. – 5 am., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane in both directions for texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and utility work.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There may be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

There may be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place. Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There may be intermittent outside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

6/29 – 7/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 and I-840

Pavement repair.

6/26 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 74). There will be a single right lane closure on I-840 westbound for saw cutting and repair work. Detours will be in place.

There will be ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 74). There will be a single right lane closure on I-840 westbound for saw cutting and repair work. Detours will be in place. 6/27 8 p.m. – 6/30 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. No lanes on I-24 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

There will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. No lanes on I-24 will be closed. Detours will be in place. 6/27 8 p.m. – 6/29 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a single right lane closure on I-840 westbound while demo and concrete work is performed. No lanes on I-24 will be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/I-40 at the Donelson Pike (SR 255) Interchange.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for texture coating on the bridges over I-40 (MM 214.4 – 218).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System maintenance.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/7 – 7/9, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double and triple lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the replacing of digital messaging signs (MM 201 – 2024). Rolling roadblocks will be present.

Unpaved shoulder drop-off repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures along I-40 westbound for shoulder repair (MM 218 – 222.67).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial utility crossing work.

6/29, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson County rest area for aerial utility crossing work (MM 170).

DICKSON AND HICKMAN COUNTIES I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Hickman and Dickson County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). There will be temporary ramp closures, not to exceed three hours, on I-65 northbound at Armory Drive, I-440, and Wedgewood Avenue.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4). Some ramps may be temporarily closed on some nights for the resurfacing work.

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed. Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping at the following interchanges on I-65: Exits 104 (SR 257) and 108 (SR 76).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing I-840 from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to Wilson County Line.

6/26 – 6/27, Continuous, There will be a lane shift on the I-840 eastbound and westbound ramps at Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to widen and seal joints (MM 61). The ramps will remain open.

There will be a lane shift on the I-840 eastbound and westbound ramps at Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to widen and seal joints (MM 61). The ramps will remain open. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for final pavement marking and work on shoulders and roadway (MM 61 – 66).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on SR 10 (US-231) from the intersection of Lane Parkway to the intersection of Moreland Avenue.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary closures on SR 10 for milling and paving operations (MM 10.19 – 12.25).

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) at SR 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Highway)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US 231) for signal pole installation and paving of new turn lanes (MM 17.52).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Utility work.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 to replace existing water main near 1189 Murfreesboro Pike (MM 22.78).

Safety improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Hamilton Church Road for miscellaneous safety improvements including signals.

Drilling foundations for new intersection installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure on SR 1 (MM 13.25).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 1 for roadway repairs (MM 20.19- 20.26).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.49). The center turn lane will also be closed.

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 11 northbound for roadway repair (MM 8.15 – 8.33).

Striping.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions along SR 11 (MM 7.52 – 17.44).

Sidewalk repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be outside lane closures along SR 11 in both directions for sidewalk repairs (MM 9.37 – 9.60).

Bus shelter improvements.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be shoulder and right lane closures on SR 11 on all four corners of the intersection at Dickerson Pike and East Trinity Lane for bus shelter improvements (MM 14.96 – 15.02).

Paving.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures for paving and striping along SR 11 (MM 17.63 – 18.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

LED streetlight upgrades.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures along both sides of SR 155 from I-40 to Saunders Avenue for streetlight upgrades (MM 6.7 – 15.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder and eastbound lane closures along SR 24 for roadway repairs (MM 9.65 – 9.8 and MM 11.34 – 11.44).

Bus stop shelter installation.

6/24 – 6/27, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 24 for bus stop shelter installation (MM 17.97 – 18.03).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The resurfacing on SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) from SR 100 to SR 106 (US 431).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on SR 254 from SR 100 to Hillsboro Road for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 255 northbound for roadway repair/patching (MM 10.56 – 10.75).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for signal installation and striping.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

Pedestrian improvements.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 50 at intersections at Trotwood Avenue and Hatcher Lane for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14.3 – 14.4).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane (MM 27.5).

MAURY COUNTY SR 247

Turn lane installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 247 for paving a turning lane (MM 16.2 – 16.5).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Resurfacing on SR-13 (US-79) from west of Jim Johnson Road to the Kentucky State Line.

Daily, 7.a. – 5 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 13 for paving operations (MM 28.67 – 31.99). One lane will remain open at all times.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Resurfacing on SR 48 (Trenton Road) from SR 13 (US-79) to the Kentucky state line.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on SR 48 (MM 6.86 – 12.44). One lane will remain open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for grading, drainage, and paving installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Striping.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping along SR 11 in both directions (MM 7.04 – 9.32 and MM 25 – 27.04).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal pole installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 102 for resurfacing from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 – 6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road (MM 1.8 – 6.78). Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Safety improvements of the SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) and North Thompson Lane intersection.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) from Market Place to North Thompson Lane (MM 9.66). One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

Continuous, SR 141 will be reduced to one lane for roadway repair (MM 14.7).

STEWART COUNTY SR 76

Attenuator repair.

6/26 and 6/27, Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be an inside lane closure on SR 76 between Bumpus Mills Road and Water Street in Dover for attenuator repair.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on a S.I.A. route serving Project Woolhawk.

Continuous, There will be a shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 6 (US-31E) at the intersection of Airport Road for grading and a box culvert extension to build a new turn lane (MM 16.5 – 17.5).

WAYNE COUNTY SR 13

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 13 for ADA curb ramp upgrades from Wayne County High School to and around Waynesboro Square (MM 21.5 – 26.8).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

Intersection improvements including signals on SR 11 with Williams Road/York Road.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Nolensville Road for barrier rail installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pavement repairs.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 10 for pavement repairs (MM 0 – 13.78).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Utility work.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures along SR 6 for utility work (MM 12.06 – 12.2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

Installation of turn lane at Double Log Cabin Road.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be northbound shoulder closures.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.7 – 10.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

ITS and signal improvements from Division Street to Central Pike.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

WILSON COUNTY SR 265

Turn lane installation.

Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., The eastbound lane and shoulder will be closed for turn lane installation at the Hawthorne Valley intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email