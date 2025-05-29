Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures May 29 – June 4, 2025

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for May 29 – June 4, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane for wall painting (MM 53 – 57).

There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane for wall painting (MM 53 – 57). 6/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound near Exit 35 and Exit 35 will be closed for milling and paving (MM 35 – 35.6).

There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound near Exit 35 and Exit 35 will be closed for milling and paving (MM 35 – 35.6). Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures along I-24 westbound for mobile, unpaved shoulder drop off repairs (MM 0 – 39.3).

There will be shoulder closures along I-24 westbound for mobile, unpaved shoulder drop off repairs (MM 0 – 39.3). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 eastbound for paving (MM 32.8 – 43).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and utility work.

Daily, (Excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement repair.

5/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for saw cutting and construction activities (MM 53). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

There will be nightly ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for saw cutting and construction activities (MM 53). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place. 5/30, 8 p.m. – 6/2, 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 53). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

There will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 53). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound and the Exit 66 on-ramp will also be closed for paving (MM 66.4 – 65.5). Detours will be in place.

There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound and the Exit 66 on-ramp will also be closed for paving (MM 66.4 – 65.5). Detours will be in place. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound and the Exit 70 on-ramp will also be closed for paving (MM 69 – 70.2). Detours will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on both on and off ramps of I-40 westbound for grinding and light pole installation (MM 214.4 – 218.

There will be a shoulder closure on both on and off ramps of I-40 westbound for grinding and light pole installation (MM 214.4 – 218. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for removal of barrier walls and bridge conduit installation (MM 214.4 – 218).

Survey and utility work.

Daily, (Excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittend shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 212.1 – 215). Traffic control will be in place.

Median cleaning.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Inside shoulders will be closed along I-40 for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).

DICKSON AND HUMPHREYS COUNTIES I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for streetlight photocell controller replacements along I-440 (MM 0.4 – 3.8).

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sound walls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Resurfacing.

LOOK AHEAD: 6/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures on I-440 and Exit 6 will be closed for milling and paving. Both lanes on the ramp to I-24 eastbound will also be closed (MM 6 – 7.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for degrassing and milling operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

Striping.

6/1, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations on the I-65 southbound off-ramp to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) (MM 90.5 – 91).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-113).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on I-65 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 53, 59, 61, 65, 67, 68, 69, and 71.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane shift on the I-840 eastbound on-ramp at Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to saw damaged concrete areas (MM 61).

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping I-840 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 67, 70, and 72.

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Curb upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 10 for upgrading ADA ramps at the Lane Parkway and Calsonic Way intersection (MM 10.19 – 12.85).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

Railroad maintenance.

6/3 – 6/4, Continuous, SR 249 (Kingston Springs Road) will be closed at SR 1/US-70 for CSX railroad tie and track maintenance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Utility work.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 to replace existing water main near 1189 Murfreesboro Pike (MM 22.78).

Sidewalk installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along SR 1 for sidewalk installation (MM 26.25 – 26.78).

Safety improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Hamilton Church Road for miscellaneous safety improvements including signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.49). The center turn lane will also be closed.

Sidewalk improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along SR 11 for sidewalk repairs and improvements (MM 9.37 – 9.60).

Bus shelter improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 in both directions for bus shelter improvements at all corners of the Dickerson Pike and East Trinity Lane intersections (MM 14.97 – 15.02).

Turn lane installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 11 southbound and a shoulder closure for turn lane installation (MM 11.18 – 12.51).

Pole replacement.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 for utility pole replacement at 3900 Nolensville Pike (MM 7.56).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 106 southbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 5.12 – 5.37).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for LED streetlight upgrades (MM 6.7 – 15.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Pavement repair.

Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 24 for pavement repairs and pothole patching (MM 0 – 25).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Sidewalk repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 254 for sidewalk repairs (MM 7.94 – 8.23).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

Miscellaneous construction.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lanes closed on SR 255 southbound for pavement marking removal and barrier rail installation (MM 7.45 – 9.22). One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Music City Triathlon.

6/1, 6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., SR 6 (Ellington Parkway) will be closed in both directions from near James Robertson Parkway to the SR 155 (Briley Parkway)/I-65 interchange for the Triathlon (MM 10.5 – 15.49). All access points will be closed during this time. Traffic control will be present to assist drivers.

Utility maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 at 8th Avenue for sewer maintenance (MM 6.88).

Bus stop shelter.

6/4 – 6/6, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along SR 6 for bus stop shelter installation (MM 18.44 – 18.55).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Storm sewer maintenance.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 65 westbound for storm sewer and curb inlet maintenance (MM 1.33 – 1.79).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

Pedestrian improvements.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 50 at intersections at Trotwood Avenue and Hatcher Lane for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14.3 – 14.4).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 for resurfacing from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 -6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

Utility installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66).

There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Old Nashville Highway for overhead utility installation along SR 102 (MM 9.32 – 9.50).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

Great Tennessee Air Show.

LOOK AHEAD: 6/5 – 6/8, Daily, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway) will be closed in both directions from Lowry Street (US-41/70 S) to G. Street during the air show in Smyrna. Other side streets in the area will also be closed. Detours will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

Continuous, SR 141 will be reduced to one lane for roadway repair (MM 14.7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 109 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 23.63).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Curb installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be an outside lane and shoulder closure on SR 6 northbound for cur and gutter installation (MM 4 – 5). Traffic control will be in place.

Guardrail cleaning.

Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR 6 will be reduced to one lane with intermittent closures in both directions for guardrail cleaning and maintenance (MM 6 – 13).

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on a S.I.A. route serving Project Woolhawk.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 6 (US-31E) at the intersection of Airport Road for the installation of barrier walls (MM 16.5 – 17.5).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Paving.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be outside lane closures on SR 25 inboth directions for paving of a turn lane (MM 17.7 – 18.2).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road and Old Hillsboro Road intersection improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 106 at the intersection with SR 46 for paving operations (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Pavement marking.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations on SR 10 in both directions for striping and pavement marking (MM 0 – 5.2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

Pavement marking.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations on SR 109 in both directions for striping and pavement marking (MM 7.51 – 15.04).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Pavement marking.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations on SR 171 in both directions for striping and pavement marking (MM 0 – 4.56).

Boring and conduit installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations along SR 171 from Division Street to Central Pike for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

WILSON COUNTY SR 70

Railroad replacement.

5/30 – 6/1, Continuous, SR 70 will be closed at Baddour Parkway for railroad track removal and replacement (MM 0.17).

