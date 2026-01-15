Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures January 18 – January 24, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Street light conversion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for street light conversion (MM 40.3 – 40.7).

Guardrail repair.

• 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a partial closure on the EB Exit 59 (Bell Rd) on-ramp for guardrail repair.

Attenuator removal.

• 1/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure near Exit 50 A/B to remove a damaged attenuator (MM 50).

• 1/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure near Exit 50 A/B to remove a damaged attenuator (MM 50).

Sign removal.

• 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a ramp closure on I-24 WB at Exit 49 and a closure on Jerry Newson Way to remove overhead signage (MM 49.2 – 49.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 1/17. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 and SR 6 (8th Avenue S) for bridge inspection. There will be a shoulder closure on the I-65 NB ramp to I-440 WB. The I-65 SB ramp to I-440 EB will be closed (MM 79 – 80).

Streetlight conversion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for street light conversion (LM 87 – 93.2).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• 1/19 – 1/ 22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure for ramp work (LM 96-100).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Sign and barrel removal.

• 1/19, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sign and barrel removal (MM 215-217).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial fiber installation.

• LOOK AHEAD: 1/25, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be an EB rolling roadblock for aerial fiber installation (MM 236.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Ramp work

• 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a partial closure of the EB Exit 1A off-ramp for guardrail repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Sidewalk construction.

• 1/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flagging operations will be utilized (MM 18-19).

Streetlight conversion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 12.3 – 13).

Utility work.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for utility work (MM 18 – 19.5)

Overhead wire removal.

• 1/19 – 1/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for the removal of overhead wire (MM 28.7 – 28.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Pole replacement.

• 1/20 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single southbound lane closure to replace poles (LM 23.38-24.48).

Aerial fiber crossing.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial fiber crossing (LM 21).

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a closure of two lanes, one NB turn lane and one SB travel lane along Dickerson Pike for utility work (MM 23.6 – 24.2).

Gas installation and connection.

• 1/20 – 1/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure of the two outside EB lanes to install new gas service line to main (MM 5.87).

Placing anchors.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to place anchors (MM 23 – 24).

Striping activities.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the striping of crosswalks and stop bars along the intersection entering Dickerson Pike (MM 14.9 – 15).

Gas main relocation.

• 1/18 – 1/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the relocation of a gas main (MM 2).

Survey work.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for survey work (MM0.7 – 3.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Raise manhole.

• 1/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to raise manhole to grade with roadway (MM 18-19).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Coring and field testing.

• 1/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for field testing and coring (LM 14.6 – 18).

MACON COUNTY SR 262

Field testing and coring.

• 1/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for field testing and coring (LM 2.9 – 7 .6).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

Maintenance.

• 1/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for maintenance on utility poles (MM 7.5 – 8.7).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 41

Excavation.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 13-27).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Sidewalk construction.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single outside lane closure in both directions for clearing and grubbing (MM 18- 19).

Rebuilding electrical lines.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to rebuild electrical lines along NW Broad Street (LM 13 – 27).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Utility work.

• 1/20 – 1/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to work in an existing manhole (MM 10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for grading and utility operations (MM 0-1).

Unity Day Parade.

• 1/9, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for the Unity Day Parade.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 11

Utility installation.

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (including weekends), There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for utility installation along Highway 31E (MM 0 – 1).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Waterline installation.

• 1/18 – 1/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions on 3rd Avenue from Church Street to Main Street for waterline installation (MM 10.3 – 10.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.15).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and foundations (MM 0 – 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 8.7 – 10.5).

