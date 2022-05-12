Middle Tennessee’s ‘Steamboys’ Expands With New Cleveland Location

After opening four locations across middle Tennessee, Chinese restaurant Steamboys is expanding and bringing their Chinese comfort food to Cleveland, Tennessee.

Steam Boys specializes in authentic dumplings, bao and noodle soup. The Steamboys team spent six months in China learning how to make these traditional dishes. Their mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to taste these traditional Chinese dishes.

“Our move to Cleveland isn’t just about adding another store. It’s another chance for us to share authentic Chinese comfort food with everyone. Our menu is different from most Chinese restaurants, but it is still very familiar even to newcomers. We are excited to introduce Steam Boys to the city of Cleveland.,” said Steam Boy’s Founder Brandon Lin.

For those in Cleveland or visiting the area, the new Steamboys restaurant is located at 674 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Cleveland, TN 37312. For those familiar with the area, Steamboys is located in the same shopping center as McAllister’s Deli and Buddy’s Bar-B-Q and is replacing the former Teriyaki Madness.

Steamboys opened its first location in Germantown (in downtown Nashville) in 2019, and since then, the Steam Boys Hospitality Group has opened a total of four brick and mortar locations across middle Tennessee including a stall in Assembly Food Hall. located in the 5th +Broadway development right in the heart of Nashville, Hermitage and Nolensville.

“We started out in Nashville because that is where most of us resided at the time and we were surprised by how welcoming the city was to our concept. We always assumed that there were customers that would appreciate the diverse tastes and culture we could provide, but it was surprising how many people we introduced to these flavors and ideas that ended up absolutely loving it. That moment is what really keeps us motivated, said Andy Le, Founder.

“Cleveland is a vibrant city that has people from all walks of life. We feel the people of Cleveland are open to new experiences and Steam Boys could become a unique eatery here. We are excited to open soon and hope folks are ready for the best dumplings they’ve ever had,” said Evan Chen, Native Clevelander and Newest Member in the Steam Boys Family.

Steamboys has consistently placed in the top three of the “best of” awards hosted by The Tennessean and Nashville Scene and recently won the 2021 Best Chinese Restaurant award held by both The Tennessean and Nashville Scene.

“For me, Steamboys is more than just a place to work or a run-of-the mill restaurant. It represents the long journey my friends and I have gone through. It is a place where we have shared our culture and our passions,” added Lin.

Learn more about Steamboys here.