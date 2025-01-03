Middle Tennessee Lane Closures Through January 8, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane (MM 53 – 57).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for striping.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and US-231.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations (MM 52 – 75.5).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving (MM 195).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 over the Harpeth River for construction activities.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 209).

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140 – 142).

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 82).

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Graffiti removal (MM 85).

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-65SB for the removal of graffiti on overhead signs.

Drain cleaning operations (MM 88 – 97).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single inside lane closure on both directions of I-65 for drain cleaning.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Installation of 1,200-ft. of curb and delineator system in gore between I-65 NB and June Lake Blvd. on-ramp to I-65 NB.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in Lane 2 on I-65 NB in conjunction with the closure of the June Lake Blvd on-ramp to I-65 NB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Graffiti removal (MM 1).

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-440 WB for the removal of graffiti on overhead signs.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps (MM 17 – 20.42).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures to install the over height detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76

Parking garage build.

Daily, Northbound dedicated right turning lane will be closed for precast erection of garage.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Colonial Pipeline relocation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on New Salem Highway WB between Saint Andrews Drive and Weston Boulevard.

There will be lane closures on New Salem Highway between Saint Andrews Drive and Weston Boulevard. LOOK AHEAD: 1/20 – 2/7, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be lane closures on New Salem Highway EB between Saint Andrews Drive and Weston Boulevard.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets.

There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final pavement markings.

Bridge inspection.

Daily, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., lanes in both directions will be closed for bridge inspection.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

