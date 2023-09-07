Middle Tennessee High School Game of the Week: Wilson Central at Green Hill

We’re starting to get into the thick of it now. After three great weeks of high school football action in the Midstate we are now starting to get into district play and things are going to really heat up. This weekend, for the fourth stop on our tour of Middle Tennessee football, we are headed to Wilson County as the Green Hill Hawks host the Wilson Central Wildcats.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Wilson Central Wildcats

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 113

Head Coach: Ben Kuhn

2023 Record: 3-0

2022 Record: 4-7, Lost to Nolensville in the first round of the playoffs

Central is already off to a much better start than last year when they opened 1-5 with losses to Green Hill, Lebanon, and Mount Juliet. This year they are 3-0 and have a chance to get a game on Green Hill in the race for region four between all four previously mentioned teams. This region should be close and highly competitive and this game should be no different.

Green Hill Hawks

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 65

Head Coach: Josh Crouch

2023 Record: 3-0

2022 Record: 6-5, Lost to Page in the first round of the playoffs

The Hawks first four-year class are the senior leaders on the team this year and they will need that upperclassmen leadership as they are tested their first year in 6A ball, but you also need it in rivalry games like this one to keep cool heads and limit mistakes. Sometimes that’s all it comes down to.

Final Thoughts

These type of local rivalry district games are part of what makes high school football so special. This is one of the first of the round robin games that will take place between the Wilson County schools in one of the more interesting regions in the state. Getting an early lead in that race would be huge for either team. Green Hill is scoring an average of 44 points a game and giving up 16 while Central is averaging 31 but only giving up 11. It doesn’t seem that anyone has a clear advantage here, and I have to go with the home team when it feels this close.

Prediction: Green Hill 34 Wilson Central 31