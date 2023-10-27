Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Ravenwood at Brentwood

We are in Williamson County this week for The Battle of The Woods. This years’ chapter in the heated rivalry will be a district championship. Can Bentwood finish off their perfect regular season or will the Raptors play spoiler and take the district crown for themselves?

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Brentwood Bruins

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 8

Head Coach: Clint Finch

2023 Record: 9-0

2022 Record: 8-4, Lost in the second round of the playoffs to Bartlett

Brentwood is looking to put the finishing touches on a 10-0 regular season on Friday but more importantly, win their district. To do so they will have to get through the Ravenwood Raptors in a massive rivalry game. The pressure is on and ramped up to 11. How will the Bruins handle the pressure? The Raptors jumped on Oakland early last week before the Patriots came back and took over. Can the Bruins survive an early onslaught? So far this season and even in the offseason their QB, Baylor Hayes, has shined under pressure as he talked about in his interview with me this week. (you can check that out by clicking here). If he can do it one more time the Bruins will be perfect.

Ravenwood Raptors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 30

Head Coach: Will Hester

2023 Record: 7-2

2022 Record: 6-5, Lost in the first round of the playoffs to Germantown

All the talk will be about Brentwood and their perfect season this week, meanwhile, Ravenwood (who is 7-2 with those two losses coming at the hands of powerhouse programs Oakland and Alcoa) is quietly preparing to go undefeated in district play with a win this weekend and take the district championship title for their own. Can they find early success like they did against Oakland last week? It will have to come on the road this week against the Bruins.

Final Thoughts

In a rivalry game, especially one with these stakes, throw records out the window. Prepare for a fight. These two offenses are separated by less than half a point per game. The big difference comes on the defensive side of the ball where Brentwood allows almost 10 fewer points per game. With this rivalry being a home game for the Bruins, look for the crowd and defense to make a difference in this one as the Bruins go perfect.

Prediction: Brentwood 31 Ravenwood 24