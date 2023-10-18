Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Oakland at Ravenwood

We are in Williamson County this week as Oakland travels to Ravenwood and these two teams play a rematch of a game that had one of the best environments all year between two of the most talented teams in the state.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Oakland Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 5

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy

2023 Record: 7-1

2022 Record: 14-0 State Champs

Death, Taxes, and Oakland being top of the class in Tennessee high school football, those things are certain in life. You thought this was a rebuilding year? Think again. Oakland is going for the four-peat and while Ravenwood can get pretty rowdy, I don’t think the Pats are intimidated.

Ravenwood Raptors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 28

Head Coach: Will Hester

2023 Record: 7-1

2022 Record: 6-5, Lost in the first round of the playoffs to Germantown

Ravenwood did not have the record or finish that many believed they would have last year, and they are back this year with a vengeance. What better way to announce your presence to the rest of the state right before the playoffs than knocking off the mighty Oakland Patriots?

Final Thoughts

While I think Ravenwood is a good team simply because you would have to be to be 7-1 at this point in the season, Oakland is in a stratosphere of their own. For example, through the first nine weeks and eight games, Oakland has given up a grand total of 62 points. That is 7.75 points allowed per game and only one Tennessee school has scored more than seven. It is for those reasons I think Oakland wins easily but Ravenwood is not to be overlooked and could scare the Pats. Any given Friday right?

Prediction: Oakland 41 Ravenwood 17