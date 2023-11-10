Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Oakland at Mount Juliet

We are in Wilson County this week for week two of the playoffs. We have a Wilson County team going up against a Rutherford County team for the second week in a row. This matchup though, is a one seed vs a two seed. Only two weeks in and things are heating up!

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Oakland Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 8

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy

2023 Record: 9-2

2022 Record: 14-1, Won the 6A state title.

Oakland is going for a four-peat. It would be a huge accomplishment by these coaches and players that seem to bend the state to their will year in and year out. While I don’t know if this Pats team is as talented as previous installments, they sure do play like it. If Oakland can avoid a slow start like they’ve had this year this Oakland found out the hard way.

Mount Juliet Golden Bears

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 50

Head Coach: Trey Perry

2023 Record: 9-2

2022 Record: 9-3, Lost to Page in the second round of the playoffs.

For MJ, you know you have the ability, and you know that you have an offense that can take you really far. Now, it’s just a matter of execution. What can they find on film this week to exploit this Rutherford County robot?

Final Thoughts

This game will come down to execution, especially early. Neither team wants to be crawling out from behind “the come from behind” narrative as well as a hot tub that will be ready to go, but Oakland has done it before and It is hard to pick against the utility,

Prediction: Oakland 35 Mount Juliet 28