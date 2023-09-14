Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: McCallie at Brentwood Academy

After this week, we will officially be halfway through the regular season in mid-State high school football. Things are starting to heat up and teams that haven’t found their footing yet need to do so quickly, while teams with fast starts need to keep their foot on the gas. This week, we have a matchup between two extremely talented teams that have had opposite starts to the season. Our tour of Middle Tennessee high school football takes us to Brentwood as Brentwood Academy hosts McCallie from Chattanooga.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer-generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

McCallie Blue Tornado

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 1

Head Coach: Ralph Potter

2023 Record: 4-0

2022 Record: 10-3, Lost to MBA in the third round of the playoffs

McCallie is the number one team in the state right now for a reason. Ralph Potter has his team firing on all cylinders. This week is a huge district matchup with a BA team that has underperformed but cannot be overlooked.

Brentwood Academy Eagles

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 32

Head Coach: Jacob Gill

2023 Record: 1-3

2022 Record: 9-3, Lost to Baylor in the second round of the playoffs

While this hasn’t been the start anyone envisioned for the Eagles, this is their first district game so everything is still on the table and they have the players and talent to accomplish anything led by George MacIntyre.

Final Thoughts

This game is no doubt the biggest of the weekend. ESPN will be broadcasting the matchup between these two ultra-talented teams consisting of many names you will see on Saturdays very soon. Add in the drama of Potter leaving Brentwood Academy for McCallie this past offseason and you have a ramped-up district rivalry going down on the mothership for the entire country to watch. Will the big names rise to the occasion and put on a show? Right now, McCallie is averaging 42 points a game, while BA is averaging 17. McCallie’s defense is giving up an average of 20 points per game while BA’s defense is allowing 42. McCallie is number one for a reason. I’m taking the Blue Tornado in this one.

Prediction: McCallie 45 Brentwood Academy 35