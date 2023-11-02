Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Green Hill at Riverdale

We are in Rutherford County this week for week one of the playoffs. This matchup features an annual participant looking to add to its history of success taking on a new face looking to build a legacy of its own

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Green Hill Hawks

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 76

Head Coach: Josh Crouch

2023 Record: 7-3

2022 Record: 6-5, Lost in first round of the playoffs to Page

Green Hill will be looking to avoid another first round exit and will be a tough out for Riverdale as an under seeded, talented team that could not take the district away from Mount Juliet despite beating their rival in The Mayor’s Cup on the final week of the regular season.

Riverdale Warriors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 12

Head Coach: Will Kriesky

2023 Record: 8-2

2022 Record: 6-5, lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lebanon

Riverdale will also be looking to avoid back-to-back first round oustings but will have their work cut out for them against the Hawks. After beating Oakland in the final week of the regular season, the Warriors will have to refocus on the task ahead of them.

Final Thoughts

Both teams are coming into the playoffs with all the momentum in the world after finishing the regular season with wins against their biggest rivals. In the playoffs, anything can happen, but so far this season, while their records are not all that different, the Warriors have been the more impressive team. With slightly better per game averages against tougher opponents overall I’m taking Riverdale in this one

Prediction: Riverdale 31 Green Hill 21