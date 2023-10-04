Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Fairview at Independence

We are back in Williamson County this week for an inter-county matchup as the Independence Eagles host the Fairview Yellowjackets.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Fairview Yellowjackets

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 221

Head Coach: Chris Hughes

2023 Record: 5-2

2022 Record: 8-4, Lost in the second round of the playoffs to Smith County

Fairview has already knocked off multiple 4A opponents this season and they would love nothing more than to add a 6A school to their list of victims, especially one in their own county.

Independence Eagles

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 32

Head Coach: Scott Stidham

2023 Record: 4-3

2022 Record: 5-6, Lost in the first round of the playoffs to Houston

This game is critical for Indy in an overall record kind of way. With Brentwood and Summit remaining on the schedule, picking up a win here could go a long way towards an above .500 record in 2023.

Final Thoughts

These two teams are almost identical on paper, with Fairview holding a slight edge in most statistical categories. That being said, Indy, as the larger 6A school, cannot afford to overlook the 3A Yellowjackets. The Eagles will have to jump on Fairview early and dispose of any notions of a road upset. For Fairview, if they can overcome the initial barrage from the home team and establish some momentum we could be in for a great game. Independence is a good football team that has lost to some great football teams. However, with a huge matchup with Brentwood on the horizon I think the Yellowjackets can sneak up on and sting the Eagles.

Prediction: Fairview 28 Independence 27