Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Brentwood at Franklin

Williamson County’s oldest rivalry will be renewed Friday night when the Brentwood Bruins put their 6-0 record on the line against the Franklin Admirals. The Admirals will surely have an ambush prepared for the Bruins as this rivalry is always intense regardless of circumstances.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Brentwood Bruins

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 10

Head Coach: Clint Finch

2023 Record: 6-0

2022 Record: 8-4, Lost in the second round of the playoffs to Bartlett

Brentwood is having a special season. Everything is clicking for the Bruins. Unfortunately for Franklin, this rivalry is so heated that there will be no overlooking on the part of Brentwood.

Franklin Admirals

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 113

Head Coach: Alex Melton

2023 Record: 0-6

2022 Record: 0-10

Franklin is not having the same type of success as Brentwood this season, but a heated rivalry like this one can be the great unifier in sports. Nothing would make the Admirals happier than playing spoiler on what is so far a perfect season happening in Brentwood.

Final Thoughts

These two teams are having opposite seasons and are running into each other on their opposite paths midway through the season. However, a rivalry like this creates an “X-Factor” type situation. While I expect that to play a role – and maybe this game is closer for longer than Brentwood would expect – Brentwood is still the better team and that will eventually take over.

Prediction: Brentwood 38 Franklin 17