Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Week 9 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 9 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are played on October 17, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. 50, Warren Co. 27
Davidson County
Lipscomb Academy 27, Christian Brothers 24
Nashville Christian 70, Columbia Academy 0
Ezell-Harding 40, Zion Christian 17
Goodpasture 24, Franklin Grace 7
East Nashville 41, Hickman Co. 3
Davidson Academy 21, Portland 6
Westmoreland 27, Stratford 13
Maury County
Columbia 28, Lincoln Co. 27
Nashville Christian 70, Columbia Academy 0
Ezell-Harding 40, Zion Christian 17
Mt. Pleasant 36, East Hickman 6
Spring Hill 35, Battle Creek 0
Rutherford County
MTCS 35, Tipton-Rosemark 28
Blackman 35, Smyrna 7
Eagleville 44, Huntland 7
Oakland 56, LaVergne 0
Providence Christian 49, Providence Academy 14
Riverdale 37, Siegel 0
Rockvale 39, Tullahoma 38
Stewarts Creek 49, Knoxville Webb 26
Sumner County
Beech 62, Gallatin 29
BGA 56, JPII 14
Hendersonville 37, Station Camp 36
Davidson Academy 21, Portland 6
Westmoreland 27, Stratford 13
White House 35, Liberty Creek 14
Williamson County
Fairview 42, Camden 36
BGA 56, JPII 14
Brentwood 21, Franklin 14
Summit 35, Coffee Co. 21
Goodpasture 24, Franklin Grace 7
Friendship Christian 31, Franklin Christian 10
Nolensville 26, Centennial 14
Page 34, Independence 14
Ravenwood 45, Shelbyville 14
Spring Hill 35, Battle Creek 0
Wilson County
Watertown 27, Cascade 9
Friendship Christian 31, Franklin Christian 10
Green Hill 22, Lebanon 15
Mt. Juliet 30, Wilson Central 0
