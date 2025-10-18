Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Week 9 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 9 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are played on October 17, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 50, Warren Co. 27

Davidson County

Lipscomb Academy 27, Christian Brothers 24

Nashville Christian 70, Columbia Academy 0

Ezell-Harding 40, Zion Christian 17

Goodpasture 24, Franklin Grace 7

East Nashville 41, Hickman Co. 3

Davidson Academy 21, Portland 6

Westmoreland 27, Stratford 13

Maury County

Columbia 28, Lincoln Co. 27

Mt. Pleasant 36, East Hickman 6

Spring Hill 35, Battle Creek 0

Rutherford County

MTCS 35, Tipton-Rosemark 28

Blackman 35, Smyrna 7

Eagleville 44, Huntland 7

Oakland 56, LaVergne 0

Providence Christian 49, Providence Academy 14

Riverdale 37, Siegel 0

Rockvale 39, Tullahoma 38

Stewarts Creek 49, Knoxville Webb 26

Sumner County

Beech 62, Gallatin 29

BGA 56, JPII 14

Hendersonville 37, Station Camp 36

White House 35, Liberty Creek 14

Williamson County

Fairview 42, Camden 36

Brentwood 21, Franklin 14

Summit 35, Coffee Co. 21

Friendship Christian 31, Franklin Christian 10

Nolensville 26, Centennial 14

Page 34, Independence 14

Ravenwood 45, Shelbyville 14

Wilson County

Watertown 27, Cascade 9

Green Hill 22, Lebanon 15

Mt. Juliet 30, Wilson Central 0

