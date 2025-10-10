Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Week 8 of Tennessee high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 8 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Jackson Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. 42, Hunters Lane 34 (Thu)

Sycamore at Waverly

Harpeth at Huntingdon

Davidson County

Antioch 64, FRA 62 (Thu)

Cane Ridge 28, West Creek 3 (Thu)

DCA at Clarksville Academy

Ensworth at CPA

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

James Lawson 7, Hillsboro 6 (Thu)

Maplewood 20, Whites Creek 12 (Thu)

Father Ryan at MBA

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

Tyner at Nashville Christian

Rossview 21, Nashville Overton 2 (Thu)

McGavock at Springfield

Stratford at WH Heritage

Dickson County

Lawrence Co. at Dickson Co.

Kirkwood 35, Creek Wood 14 (Thu)

Robertson County

East Robertson at Houston Co.

Jo Byrns at Robertson Innovation

Williamson County

BGA 44, Chattanooga Prep 0 (Thu)

Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest

Wilson County

