Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Week 8 of Tennessee high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 8 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Jackson Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. 42, Hunters Lane 34 (Thu)
Sycamore at Waverly
Harpeth at Huntingdon

Davidson County

Antioch 64, FRA 62  (Thu)
Cane Ridge 28, West Creek 3 (Thu)
DCA at Clarksville Academy
Ensworth at CPA
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
James Lawson 7, Hillsboro 6 (Thu)
Cheatham Co. 42, Hunters Lane 34 (Thu)
Maplewood 20, Whites Creek 12 (Thu)
Father Ryan at MBA
Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian
Tyner at Nashville Christian
Rossview 21, Nashville Overton 2 (Thu)
McGavock at Springfield
Stratford at WH Heritage

Dickson County

Lawrence Co. at Dickson Co.
Kirkwood 35, Creek Wood 14 (Thu)

Robertson County

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
East Robertson at Houston Co.
Jo Byrns at Robertson Innovation
McGavock at Springfield
Stratford at WH Heritage

Williamson County

Antioch 64, FRA 62  (Thu)
BGA 44, Chattanooga Prep 0 (Thu)
Ensworth at CPA
Father Ryan at MBA
Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest

Wilson County

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

