Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Tennessee high school football continues with Week 7 games. Teams are playing on Thursday and Friday this week. Below we have the current scores as of Thursday evening. We will update the scores on Friday evening as scores are finalized.
The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 4, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Cornersville
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Hickman County
Harpeth vs Lewis County
Sycamore vs Maplewood
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Marshall County
Dickson County vs Rossview
Davidson County
Antioch 8 at Mt Juliet 26 *Thursday, October 3
Cane Ridge 0 vs Riverdale 37 *Thursday, October 3
East Nashville Magnet 33 vs Smyrna 36 *Thursday, October 3
Glencliff vs Centennial
Hillsboro 0 vs Nolensville 17 *Thursday, October 3
James Lawson vs Page
John Overton 0 vs Independence 37 *Thursday, October 3
Maplewood at Sycamore
McGavock 15 at LaVergne 6 *Thursday, October 3
Stratford vs Hunters Lane
Whites Creek vs Pearl Cohn
Davidson Academy vs Franklin Road Academy
Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Pleasant
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs The Webb School
Ensworth vs First Baptist, FL
Ezell-Harding at The King’s Academy
Father Ryan at Memphis University School
Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers, MO
Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic
Nashville Christian School vs Goodpasture
Maury County
Mt Pleasant at Donelson Christian Academy
Spring Hill vs Columbia Central
Columbia Academy at Clarksville Academy
Robertson County
East Robertson vs Westmoreland
Greenbrier vs White House Heritage
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Brentwood Academy
Jo Byrns vs Clay County
Springfield at Hendersonville
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Pure Youth Academy
Eagleville vs Tennessee Heat
LaVergne 6 vs McGavock 15 *Thursday, October 3
Oakland 42 vs Siegel 7*Thursday, October 3
Riverdale 37 at Cane Ridge 0 *Thursday, October 3
Rockvale 21 vs Coffee County Central 7*Thursday, October 3
Smyrna 36 at East Nashville Magnet 33 *Thursday, October 3
Stewarts Creek 35 vs West Creek 7*Thursday, October 3
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs South Pittsburg
Providence Christian at Friendship Christian
Sumner County
Gallatin at Cookeville
Hendersonville vs Springfield
Liberty Creek at Kirkwood
Portland at Henry County
Station Camp vs White House
Pope John Paul II vs Battle Ground Academy
Williamson County
Brentwood vs Franklin
Centennial at Glencliff
Fairview at Montgomery Central
Independence 37 at John Overton 0 *Thursday, October 3
Nolensville 17 at Hillsboro 0*Thursday, October 3
Page at James Lawson
Spring Hill vs Columbia Central
Summit 0 vs Ravenwood 45 *Thursday, October 3
Battle Ground Academy at Pope John Paul II
Brentwood Academy vs Innovation Academy of Robertson County
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Webb School
Father Ryan at Memphis University School
Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy
Grace Christian Academy at Mt Juliet Christian
Wilson County
Green Hill at Warren County
Mt Juliet 26 vs Antioch 8 *Thursday, October 3
Watertown at Giles County
Wilson Central vs Lebanon
Friendship Christian vs Providence Christian
Mt Juliet Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
