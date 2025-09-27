Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Week 6 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 6 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
Cannon County
Clay Co. 30, Cannon Co. 21
Cheatham County
Camden 41, Cheatham Co. 7
Harpeth 21, Stewart Co. 8
Sycamore 31, Fairview 30
Davidson County
Christian Brothers (CBC), MO 65, Lipscomb Academy 33
Antioch 45, Cane Ridge 13
Brentwood Academy 37, Ensworth 7
DCA 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0
East Nashville 34, East Hickman 0
Friendship Christian 28, Ezell-Harding 13
FRA 21, BGA 14
Nashville Christian 53, Franklin Christian 0
Franklin Grace 23, Davidson Academy 20
White House 37, Glencliff 0
Goodpasture 42, Columbia Academy 7
Beech 42, Hunters Lane 0
JPII 38, Father Ryan 7
Lebanon 7, Hillsboro 0
WH Heritage 11, Maplewood 8
Baylor 45, MBA 18
Wilson Central 29, Nashville Overton 6
Nolensville 42, James Lawson 14
Ravenwood 28, CPA 21
Rossview 39, McGavock 0
Pearl Cohn 35, Springfield 33
Whites Creek 34, Westmoreland 28
Dickson County
Kirkwood 49, Dickson Co. 14
Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34
Maury County
Marshall Co. 56, Battle Creek 0
Goodpasture 42, Columbia Academy 7
Mt. Pleasant 48, Scotts Hill 0
Riverdale 41, Columbia 7
Zion Christian 28, Robertson Innovation 8 (Thu)
Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34
Robertson County
East Robertson 43, Hickman Co. 0
Christian Community, TN 23, Jo Byrns 21
Liberty Creek 28, Greenbrier 0
WH Heritage 11, Maplewood 8
Zion Christian 28, Robertson Innovation 8 (Thu)
Pearl Cohn 35, Springfield 33
Rutherford County
MTCS 28, Providence Academy 21
Oakland 32, Blackman 0
Stewarts Creek 35, LaVergne 0
Providence Christian 38, Franklin Co. 15 (Thu)
Richland 37, Eagleville 7
Riverdale 41, Columbia 7
Rockvale 21, Siegel 14
Smyrna 40, Coffee Co. 7
Sumner County
Beech 42, Hunters Lane 0
JPII 38, Father Ryan 7
Liberty Creek 28, Greenbrier 0
Portland 17, Hendersonville 7
Gallatin 35, Station Camp 25
Whites Creek 34, Westmoreland 28
Williamson County
Henry Co. 25, Brentwood 16
Brentwood Academy 37, Ensworth 7
Page 52, Centennial 17
FRA 21, BGA 14
Nashville Christian 53, Franklin Christian 0
Franklin Grace 23, Davidson Academy 20
Independence 21, Franklin 7
JPII 38, Father Ryan 7
Nolensville 42, James Lawson 14
Ravenwood 28, CPA 21
Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34
Shelbyville 24, Summit 17
Sycamore 31, Fairview 30
Wilson County
Green Hill 35, Cookeville 20
DCA 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0
Friendship Christian 28, Ezell-Harding 13
Lebanon 7, Hillsboro 0
Mt. Juliet 44, Clarksville Northeast 12
Wilson Central 29, Nashville Overton 6
Watertown 37, Community 0
