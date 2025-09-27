Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Week 6 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 6 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Cannon County

Clay Co. 30, Cannon Co. 21

Cheatham County

Camden 41, Cheatham Co. 7

Harpeth 21, Stewart Co. 8

Sycamore 31, Fairview 30

Davidson County

Christian Brothers (CBC), MO 65, Lipscomb Academy 33

Antioch 45, Cane Ridge 13

Brentwood Academy 37, Ensworth 7

DCA 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0

East Nashville 34, East Hickman 0

Friendship Christian 28, Ezell-Harding 13

FRA 21, BGA 14

Nashville Christian 53, Franklin Christian 0

Franklin Grace 23, Davidson Academy 20

White House 37, Glencliff 0

Goodpasture 42, Columbia Academy 7

Beech 42, Hunters Lane 0

JPII 38, Father Ryan 7

Lebanon 7, Hillsboro 0

WH Heritage 11, Maplewood 8

Baylor 45, MBA 18

Wilson Central 29, Nashville Overton 6

Nolensville 42, James Lawson 14

Ravenwood 28, CPA 21

Rossview 39, McGavock 0

Pearl Cohn 35, Springfield 33

Whites Creek 34, Westmoreland 28

Dickson County

Kirkwood 49, Dickson Co. 14

Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34

Maury County

Marshall Co. 56, Battle Creek 0

Goodpasture 42, Columbia Academy 7

Mt. Pleasant 48, Scotts Hill 0

Riverdale 41, Columbia 7

Zion Christian 28, Robertson Innovation 8 (Thu)

Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34

Robertson County

East Robertson 43, Hickman Co. 0

Christian Community, TN 23, Jo Byrns 21

Liberty Creek 28, Greenbrier 0

WH Heritage 11, Maplewood 8

Zion Christian 28, Robertson Innovation 8 (Thu)

Pearl Cohn 35, Springfield 33

Rutherford County

MTCS 28, Providence Academy 21

Oakland 32, Blackman 0

Stewarts Creek 35, LaVergne 0

Providence Christian 38, Franklin Co. 15 (Thu)

Richland 37, Eagleville 7

Riverdale 41, Columbia 7

Rockvale 21, Siegel 14

Smyrna 40, Coffee Co. 7

Sumner County

Beech 42, Hunters Lane 0

JPII 38, Father Ryan 7

Liberty Creek 28, Greenbrier 0

Portland 17, Hendersonville 7

Gallatin 35, Station Camp 25

Whites Creek 34, Westmoreland 28

Williamson County

Henry Co. 25, Brentwood 16

Brentwood Academy 37, Ensworth 7

Page 52, Centennial 17

FRA 21, BGA 14

Nashville Christian 53, Franklin Christian 0

Franklin Grace 23, Davidson Academy 20

Independence 21, Franklin 7

JPII 38, Father Ryan 7

Nolensville 42, James Lawson 14

Ravenwood 28, CPA 21

Spring Hill 42, Creek Wood 34

Shelbyville 24, Summit 17

Sycamore 31, Fairview 30

Wilson County

Green Hill 35, Cookeville 20

DCA 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0

Friendship Christian 28, Ezell-Harding 13

Lebanon 7, Hillsboro 0

Mt. Juliet 44, Clarksville Northeast 12

Wilson Central 29, Nashville Overton 6

Watertown 37, Community 0

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email