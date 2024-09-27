Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Week 6 of Tennessee high school football is underway and we’ve got the scores below. Due to severe weather, several Friday night games were moved to Thursday, September 26. We have those scores listed below and will update our scores as games are finalized on Friday night.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, September 27, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County 54 at Community 0 *Thursday, September 26
Cheatham County
Cheatham County vs Jo Byrns
Harpeth vs Summertown
Sycamore 20 at White House Heritage 48 *Thursday, September 26
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Fairview
Dickson County 7 vs Clarksville 42 *Thursday, September 26
Davidson County
Antioch vs Stewarts creek
Cane Ridge vs La Vergne
East Nashville Magnet vs Franklin Road Academy
Glencliff at Page
Hunters Lane vs Battle Ground Academy
James Lawson at Hillsboro
John Overton 6 vs Brentwood 42 *Thursday, September 26
Maplewood at Haywood
McGavock at Smyrna
Pearl Cohn vs Station Camp
Stratford vs RePublic
Whites Creek at Montgomery Central
Davidson Academy at Pope John Paul II
Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Juliet Christian
Ensworth at Memphis University School
Ezell-Harding 7 vs Columbia Academy 37 *Thursday, September 26
Father Ryan vs Briarcrest
Goodpasture vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Montgomery Bell Academy vs McCallie
Nashville Christian School vs Grace Christian Academy
Maury County
Columbia Central vs Tullahoma
Mt Pleasant vs Lewis County
Spring Hill at Lawrence County
Columbia Academy 37 at Ezell-Harding 7 *Thursday, September 26
Robertson County
East Robertson at Smith County
Greenbrier 7 at White House 31 *Thursday, September 26
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at South Pittsburg
Jo Byrns at Cheatham County
Springfield 27 vs Portland 13 *Thursday, September 26
White House Heritage 48 vs Sycamore 20 *Thursday, September 26
Rutherford County
Eagleville vs Wayne County
La Vergne at Cane Ridge
Oakland vs Rockvale
Riverdale vs Coffee County
Siegel vs Blackman
Smyrna vs McGavock
Stewarts Creek at Antioch
Lancaster Christian vs Riverside Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Friendship Christian
Providence Christian Academy vs The Kings Academy
Sumner County
Gallatin vs Green Hill
Hendersonville at Beech
Portland 13 at Springfield 27 *Thursday, September 26
Station Camp at Pearl Cohn
Westmoreland vs Liberty Creek
White House 31 vs Greenbrier 7 *Thursday, September 26
Pope John Paul II vs Davidson Academy
Williamson County
Brentwood 42 at John Overton 6 *Thursday, September 26
Fairview at Creek Wood
Franklin 38 vs Summit 7 *Thursday, September 26
Nolensville vs Centennial
Page vs Glencliff
Ravenwood vs Independence
Spring Hill 7 at Lawrence County 26 *Thursday, September 26
Battle Ground Academy at Hunters Lane
Brentwood Academy vs Baylor
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Goodpasture
Father Ryan vs Briarcrest
Franklin Christian Academy vs Ballard Memorial
Franklin Road Academy at East Nashville Magnet
Grace Christian Academy at Nashville Christian
Wilson County
Green Hill at Gallatin
Mt Juliet vs Wilson Central
Watertown vs Lebanon
Friendship Christian vs Middle Tennessee Christian School
Mt Juliet Christian at Donelson Christian Academy
