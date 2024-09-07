Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 3

Week 3 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

We will update as scores are finalized.

Cannon County

Cannon County 48 vs Cheatham County 16

Cheatham County

Cheatham County 16 at Cannon County 48

Harpeth 7 vs Loretto 34

Sycamore 36 vs Clarksville Academy 0

Dickson County

Dickson County 27 vs Clarksville Northeast 0

Creek Wood 7 at Pearl Cohn 41

Davidson County

Cane Ridge 6 at Antioch 40

Hillsboro 0 at Stewarts Creek 35

Hunters Lane 0 at Columbia 24

Stratford 6 vs James Lawson 48 *Thursday, Sept 5

John Overton 4 at East Nashville Magnet 20

Maplewood 19 at Spring Hill 14

McGavock 0 at Nolensville 38

Pearl Cohn 41 vs Creek Wood 7

Whites Creek 52 vs Greenbrier 15

Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 vs Pope John Paul II 9

Davidson Academy 31 vs Portland 20

Donelson Christian Academy vs Tennessee Heat

Ensworth 48 vs Osceola 0

Ezell-Harding 19 vs Glencliff 18

Franklin Road Academy 49 at Webb School 14

Goodpasture 14 at Jackson Christian 42

Lipscomb Academy 35 vs Briarcrest 21

Montgomery Bell Academy 31 at Memphis University School 0

Nashville Christian 28 at Battle Ground Academy 35

Maury County

Columbia 24 vs Hunters Lane 0

Mt Pleasant 27 at Waverly 12

Spring Hill 14 vs Maplewood 19

Columbia Academy 21 vs Friendship Christian 15



Robertson County

East Robertson 22 vs Monterey 15

Greenbrier 15 at Whites Creek 52

Jo Byrns 7 vs Whitwell 49

Springfield 22 vs Henry Co 23

White House Heritage 20 vs Westmoreland 42

Innovation Academy of Robertson County 6 at Chattanooga Grace 41

Rutherford County

Blackman 7 at Ravenwood 14

Eagleville 14 vs Moore Co 21

LaVergne 6 at Wilson Central 14

Oakland 49 vs Haywood 6

Riverdale 0 at Beech 7

Rockvale 19 at Tullahoma 21

Smyrna 30 vs Siegel 13

Stewarts Creek 35 vs Hillsboro 0

Middle Tennessee Christian School 21 at Grace Christian Academy 14

Providence Christian 38 vs Mt Juliet Christian 0

Sumner County

Beech 7 vs Riverdale 0

Gallatin 0 at Mt Juliet 27

Hendersonville 14 at Brentwood 56

Liberty Creek 23 vs Smith Co 12

Portland 20 at Davidson Academy 31

Pope John Paul II 9 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 42

Station Camp 7 vs Marshall County 40

Westmoreland 42 at White House Heritage 20

White House 34 at Montgomery Central 7

Williamson County

Brentwood 56 vs Hendersonville 14

Centennial 20 vs Independence 13

Fairview 35 vs Stewart Co 0

Nolensville 38 vs McGavock 0

Franklin 0 vs Page 14

Ravenwood 14 vs Blackman 7

Spring Hill 14 vs Maplewood 19

Summit 0 at Green Hill 20

Battle Ground Academy 35 vs Nashville Christian 28

Brentwood Academy 23 at Christian Brothers 13

Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 vs Pope John Paul II 9

Franklin Road Academy 49 at Webb School 14

Grace Christian Academy 14 vs Middle Tennessee Christian School 21

Wilson County

Green Hill 20 vs Summit 0

Lebanon 35 at Warren County 0

Mt Juliet 27 vs Gallatin 0

Watertown 28 vs Sequatchie County 33

Wilson Central 14 vs LaVergne 6

Friendship Christian 15 at Columbia Academy 21

Mt Juliet Christian 0 at Providence Christian 38

