Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2

Week 2 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cannon County
Cannon County 19 vs Providence Christian Academy 13
Cheatham County
Cheatham County 0 at Harpeth 28
Sycamore 35 at James Lawson 14
Dickson County
Dickson County 2 at Columbia Central 22
Creek Wood 17 vs Lewis County 6
Davidson County
Antioch 36 at Nolensville 33
Cane Ridge 0 vs Ravenwood 48
East Nashville 50 vs Kenwood 14
Glencliff vs RePublic
Hillsboro 13 vs John Overton 29
Hunters Lane 14 vs Mt. Juliet 45
James Lawson 14 vs Sycamore 35
Maplewood 3 at Battle Ground Academy 69
Pearl Cohn 15 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21
Davidson Academy 34 vs Lincoln Co. 27
Donelson Christian Academy 15 at Friendship Christian 0
McGavock 34 vs Stratford 14
Ezell-Harding 13 at Clarksville Academy 30
Father Ryan 27 vs Pope John Paul II 7
Franklin Road Academy 27 vs Franklin 7
Goodpasture 21 vs Silverdale 40
Lipscomb Academy 21 vs Thompson, AL 27 *Thursday Game
MBA 14 vs Ensworth 35
Nashville Christian 69 at Robertson Innovation 0
Maury County
Columbia Central 22 vs Dickson Co. 2
Mt. Pleasant 34 vs Spring Hill 20
Columbia Academy 42 vs Webb School 56
Robertson County
East Robertson 50 at Houston Co. 12
Greenbrier 8 at Portland 55
Jo Byrns 38 vs Ballard Memorial, KY 20
Robertson Inno 0 vs Nashville Christian 69
Springfield 3 vs Clarksville 10
White House Heritage 33 at East Hickman 46
Rutherford County
Blackman 42 vs Stewarts Creek 35
Eagleville 62 at Community 6
LaVergne 22 vs Siegel 28
Riverdale 34 vs Henry Co. 12
Rockvale 31 vs Smyrna 14
Middle Tennessee Christian School 0 vs The Master’s Academy, FL 42
Providence Christian 13 at Cannon County 19
Sumner County
Beech 10 vs Collierville 12
Gallatin 42 vs Station Camp 28
Hendersonville 42 at Clarksville Northeast 13
Liberty Creek 15 vs White House 34
Portland 55 vs Greenbrier 8
Westmoreland 17 vs Clay Co 14
Pope John Paul II 7 at Father Ryan 27
Westmoreland 17 vs Clay Co. 14
Williamson County
Brentwood 6 at Brentwood Academy 16
Centennial 42 vs Summit 7
Fairview 41 vs Waverly 12
Franklin 7 at Franklin Road Academy 27
Nolensville 33 vs Antioch 36
Page 31 vs Independence 0
Ravenwood 48 at Cane Ridge 0
Spring Hill 20 at Mt. Pleasant 34
Battle Ground Academy 69 vs Maplewood 3
Christ Presbyterian Academy 21 at Pearl Cohn 15
Father Ryan 27 vs Pope John Paul II 7
Franklin Christian Academy 10 at Collinwood 31
Grace Christian Academy 7 vs Trinity Christian 49
Wilson County
Green Hill 44 at West Creek 0
Lebanon 14 vs Upperman 41
Mt. Juliet 45 at Hunters Lane 14
Watertown 19 vs Gordonsville 26
Wilson Central 33 at Clarksville Northwest 0
Friendship Christian 0 vs Donelson Christian Academy 15
Mt. Juliet Christian 62 vs Lookout Valley
