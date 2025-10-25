Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 10 below.
The scores below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are played on October 24, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
Fairview 63, Cheatham Co. 12
Waverly 21, Harpeth 14
Sycamore 16, WH Heritage 13
Davidson County
Baylor 35, Ensworth 21
Knoxville Catholic 28, CPA 26
McCallie 48, MBA 21
Trinity Christian 42, DCA 7
Battle Creek 40, Glencliff 26
Clarksville 25, Antioch 8
Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0
East Nashville 55, Houston Co. 0
Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7
FRA 31, Franklin Grace 0
BGA 56, Goodpasture 14
Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20
Centennial 45, James Lawson 20
Briarcrest 34, Lipscomb Academy 13
Cane Ridge 42, McGavock 0
Nashville Christian 65, Ezell-Harding 12
Page 48, Hillsboro 0
Pearl Cohn 47, White House 0
West Creek 14, Nashville Overton 2
Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20
Stratford 20, Whites Creek 6
Dickson County
Dickson Co. 17, Clarksville Northeast 13
Creek Wood 38, Montgomery Central 0
Maury County
Battle Creek 40, Glencliff 26
Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0
Columbia 45, JPII 42
Lewis Co. 27, Mt. Pleasant 16
Marshall Co. 61, Spring Hill 13
Eagleville 32, Zion Christian 0
Robertson County
East Robertson 32, Greenwood, KY 16
Springfield 49, Greenbrier 8
Whitwell 15, Jo Byrns 7 (Thu)
Clay Co. 48, Robertson Innovation 0
Sycamore 16, WH Heritage 13
Rutherford County
Providence Christian 38, Concord Christian 28
Oakland 49, Stewarts Creek 0
Riverdale 28, Rockvale 14
Blackman 37, Siegel 31
Smyrna 42, LaVergne 0
Eagleville 32, Zion Christian 0
Sumner County
Beech 41, Portland 7
Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21
Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20
Columbia 45, JPII 42
Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22
Pearl Cohn 47, White House 0
Shelbyville 42, Hendersonville 31 (Thu)
Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20
Williamson County
Baylor 35, Ensworth 21
Knoxville Catholic 28, CPA 26
Fairview 63, Cheatham Co. 12
Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7
Franklin 8, Summit 6
Franklin Christian 22, Clarksville Academy 21
FRA 31, Franklin Grace 0
BGA 56, Goodpasture 14
Brentwood 16, Independence 14
Centennial 45, James Lawson 20
Marshall Co. 61, Spring Hill 13
Nolensville 35, Rossview 6
Page 48, Hillsboro 0
Ravenwood 42, Coffee Co. 7
Wilson County
Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21
Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22
Cookeville 17, Mt. Juliet 10
Friendship Christian 63, Mt. Juliet Christian 20
Green Hill 42, Wilson Central 13
