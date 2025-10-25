Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 10 below.

The scores below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are played on October 24, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Fairview 63, Cheatham Co. 12

Waverly 21, Harpeth 14

Sycamore 16, WH Heritage 13

Davidson County

Baylor 35, Ensworth 21

Knoxville Catholic 28, CPA 26

McCallie 48, MBA 21

Trinity Christian 42, DCA 7

Battle Creek 40, Glencliff 26

Clarksville 25, Antioch 8

Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0

East Nashville 55, Houston Co. 0

Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7

FRA 31, Franklin Grace 0

BGA 56, Goodpasture 14

Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20

Centennial 45, James Lawson 20

Briarcrest 34, Lipscomb Academy 13

Cane Ridge 42, McGavock 0

Nashville Christian 65, Ezell-Harding 12

Page 48, Hillsboro 0

Pearl Cohn 47, White House 0

West Creek 14, Nashville Overton 2

Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20

Stratford 20, Whites Creek 6

Dickson County

Dickson Co. 17, Clarksville Northeast 13

Creek Wood 38, Montgomery Central 0

Maury County

Battle Creek 40, Glencliff 26

Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0

Columbia 45, JPII 42

Lewis Co. 27, Mt. Pleasant 16

Marshall Co. 61, Spring Hill 13

Eagleville 32, Zion Christian 0

Robertson County

East Robertson 32, Greenwood, KY 16

Springfield 49, Greenbrier 8

Whitwell 15, Jo Byrns 7 (Thu)

Clay Co. 48, Robertson Innovation 0

Sycamore 16, WH Heritage 13

Rutherford County

Providence Christian 38, Concord Christian 28

Oakland 49, Stewarts Creek 0

Riverdale 28, Rockvale 14

Blackman 37, Siegel 31

Smyrna 42, LaVergne 0

Eagleville 32, Zion Christian 0

Sumner County

Beech 41, Portland 7

Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21

Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20

Columbia 45, JPII 42

Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22

Pearl Cohn 47, White House 0

Shelbyville 42, Hendersonville 31 (Thu)

Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20

Williamson County

Baylor 35, Ensworth 21

Knoxville Catholic 28, CPA 26

Fairview 63, Cheatham Co. 12

Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7

Franklin 8, Summit 6

Franklin Christian 22, Clarksville Academy 21

FRA 31, Franklin Grace 0

BGA 56, Goodpasture 14

Brentwood 16, Independence 14

Centennial 45, James Lawson 20

Marshall Co. 61, Spring Hill 13

Nolensville 35, Rossview 6

Page 48, Hillsboro 0

Ravenwood 42, Coffee Co. 7

Wilson County

Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21

Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22

Cookeville 17, Mt. Juliet 10

Friendship Christian 63, Mt. Juliet Christian 20

Green Hill 42, Wilson Central 13

