Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
We will update as scores are finalized.
Cannon County
Cannon County High 7 at Monterey High 21
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at James Lawson
Harpeth 25 vs White House Heritage 41
Sycamore at Kirkwood
Dickson County
Creek Wood at Dickson County
Davidson County
Antioch at Lebanon
Cane Ridge 0 vs Mt Juliet 50
East Nashville Magnet vs Pope John Paul II
Glencliff 6 vs Stratford 48
Hillsboro at McGavock
Hunters Lane vs Maplewood
James Lawson vs Cheatham County Central
John Overton vs Father Ryan
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Whites Creek vs Wooddale
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24
Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian
Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding
Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood
Goodpasture Christian vs Evangelical Christian
Lipscomb Academy 23 vs First Academy 28 *Thursday, Aug 22
Maury County
Columbia Central at Marshall Co
Mt Pleasant vs Wayne Co
Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28
Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Robertson County
East Robertson 30 vs Liberty Creek 0
Greenbrier 0 vs Springfield 11
Jo Byrns at McEwen
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School
Rutherford County
Blackman 14 at Brentwood 24
Eagleville 6 at Providence Christian 14 *Thursday, Aug 22
LaVergne at West Creek
Oakland at Independence
Riverdale 24 at Smyrna 14
Rockvale vs Nolensville
Siegel vs Shelbyville Central
Stewarts Creek 33 vs Tullahoma 21
Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy
Sumner County
Beech at Station Camp
Gallatin 16 at Hendersonville 19
Liberty Creek at East Robertson
White House Heritage at Harpeth
Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian
Portland 21 at White House 20 *Thursday, Aug 22
Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24
Williamson County
Brentwood 24 vs Blackman 11
Centennial 21 at Franklin 22
Fairview vs East Hickman
Independence vs Oakland
Nolensville at Rockvale
Page vs Giles Co
Ravenwood 27 at Alcoa 17
Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28
Battleground Academy 68 vs Webb School 41
Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24
Father Ryan at John Overton
Franklin Christian Academy vs TN Heat
Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood
Wilson County
Green Hill 41 vs Northeast 7
Lebanon vs Antioch
Mt Juliet 50 at Cane Ridge 0
Watertown at Forrest
Wilson Central vs Rossview
Friendship Christian vs Clarksville
Mt Juliet Christian 31 vs RePublic 12 *Thursday, Aug 22
Please join our FREE Newsletter