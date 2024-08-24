Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

We will update as scores are finalized.

Cannon County

Cannon County High 7 at Monterey High 21

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at James Lawson

Harpeth 25 vs White House Heritage 41

Sycamore at Kirkwood

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Dickson County

Davidson County

Antioch at Lebanon

Cane Ridge 0 vs Mt Juliet 50

East Nashville Magnet vs Pope John Paul II

Glencliff 6 vs Stratford 48

Hillsboro at McGavock

Hunters Lane vs Maplewood

James Lawson vs Cheatham County Central

John Overton vs Father Ryan

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Whites Creek vs Wooddale

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24

Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian

Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding

Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood

Goodpasture Christian vs Evangelical Christian

Lipscomb Academy 23 vs First Academy 28 *Thursday, Aug 22

Maury County

Columbia Central at Marshall Co

Mt Pleasant vs Wayne Co

Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28

Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Robertson County

East Robertson 30 vs Liberty Creek 0

Greenbrier 0 vs Springfield 11

Jo Byrns at McEwen

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School

Rutherford County

Blackman 14 at Brentwood 24

Eagleville 6 at Providence Christian 14 *Thursday, Aug 22

LaVergne at West Creek

Oakland at Independence

Riverdale 24 at Smyrna 14

Rockvale vs Nolensville

Siegel vs Shelbyville Central

Stewarts Creek 33 vs Tullahoma 21

Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy

Sumner County

Beech at Station Camp

Gallatin 16 at Hendersonville 19

Liberty Creek at East Robertson

White House Heritage at Harpeth

Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian

Portland 21 at White House 20 *Thursday, Aug 22

Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24

Williamson County

Brentwood 24 vs Blackman 11

Centennial 21 at Franklin 22

Fairview vs East Hickman

Independence vs Oakland

Nolensville at Rockvale

Page vs Giles Co

Ravenwood 27 at Alcoa 17

Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28

Battleground Academy 68 vs Webb School 41

Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24

Father Ryan at John Overton

Franklin Christian Academy vs TN Heat

Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood

Wilson County

Green Hill 41 vs Northeast 7

Lebanon vs Antioch

Mt Juliet 50 at Cane Ridge 0

Watertown at Forrest

Wilson Central vs Rossview

Friendship Christian vs Clarksville

Mt Juliet Christian 31 vs RePublic 12 *Thursday, Aug 22

