Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Quarterfinal, Semifinal Round of Playoffs

Tennessee high school football playoffs continued on Friday night with the Quarterfinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A and the Semifinal Round for Division II Class A, Class AA and Class AAA. Check out the scores below.
The scores below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
Games were played on Friday, November 21, unless otherwise noted.
Davidson County
Brentwood Academy 38, CPA 7
FRA 49, Lausanne 21
Nashville Christian 41, Trinity Christian 7
Pearl Cohn 33, Marshall Co. 7
Milan 38, East Nashville 21
Robertson County
South Gibson 27, Springfield 21
Huntingdon 42, East Robertson 20
Rutherford County
USJ 31, Providence Christian 12
Oakland 21, Green Hill 17
Blackman 31, Maryville 7
Sumner County
Page 31, Beech 21
Williamson County
BGA 49, Boyd Buchanan 3
Ravenwood 20, Whitehaven 12
Centennial 45, Henry Co. 24
Wilson County
