Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Tennessee high school football playoffs have begun! This week, playoff games are played on Thursday, November 6 and Friday, November 7. We will post the scores on Thursday and Friday nights.

The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Cannon County

Grundy Co. 38, Cannon Co. 28 (Thu)

Cheatham County

Sycamore 30, WH Heritage 27 (Thu)

Davidson County

Father Ryan at McCallie

Davidson Academy at Lausanne

Antioch 42, Shelbyville 13 (Thu)

Beech 38, James Lawson 6 (Thu)

Providence Academy at DCA

East Nashville 41, Adamsville 18 (Thu)

Lakeway Christian at FRA

CAK 42, Goodpasture 35 (Thu)

CPA at Lipscomb Academy

MBA 44, MUS 14 (Thu)

Pearl Cohn 70, Battle Creek 7 (Thu)

Ravenwood 37, Cane Ridge 14 (Thu)

Maplewood at Waverly

Fairview 42, Stratford 21 (Thu)

Ensworth – BYE

Nashville Christian – BYE

Dickson County

Springfield 35, Creek Wood 7 (Thu)

Dickson Co. at Memphis Central

Maury County

Columbia 70, East Hamilton 42 (Thu)

Mt. Pleasant 28, East Hickman 0 (Thu)

Spring Hill 41, White House 34 (Thu)

Robertson County

Robertson Innovation at Sale Creek

East Robertson 38, Riverside 7 (Thu)

Jo Byrns 13, Whitwell 7 (Thu)

Rutherford County

Blackman 24, Gallatin 9 (Thu)

Green Hill 42, Smyrna 14 (Thu)

Riverdale at Lebanon

Eagleville 42, McEwen 28 (Thu)

Chattanooga Grace at MTCS

Oakland 42, Cookeville 10 (Thu)

Providence Christian – BYE

Sumner County

Liberty Creek at Marshall Co.

Hendersonville at Page

Centennial 38, Station Camp 28 (Thu)

Camden at Westmoreland

JPII at Boyd Buchanan

Williamson County

Franklin Grace at Northpoint Christian

BGA 56, Notre Dame 7 (Thu)

Rossview at Brentwood

Independence at Clarksville

Lakeway Christian at FRA

Franklin Christian at Trinity Christian

Ensworth – BYE

Brentwood Academy – BYE

Wilson County

Friendship Christian 49, Tipton-Rosemark 7 (Thu)

Riverdale at Lebanon

Watertown at Tyner

