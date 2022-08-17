Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week One

Football Fans, Middle Tennessee high school football is here!

The season officially begins on August 19th, and we have your week one schedule.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

The games will be on Friday, August 19th unless specified otherwise. Please check with your individual school regarding kickoff times.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Glencliff

Jo Byrns at Harpeth

Sycamore at Montgomery Central

Davidson

Lebanon at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Pearl Cohn (Thu)

Pope John Paul at Hillsboro

Kenwood at Hillwood

Hunters Lane at Maplewood

Centennial at Nashville Overton

Whites Creek at Stratford

McGavock at Clarksville

Independence at CPA

MBA at Ravenwood

Father Ryan at East Nashville

Nashville Christian at Franklin Road Academy

Ensworth at Evangelical Christian

Middle Tennessee Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

Dickson

Creek Wood at Dickson Co.

Maury

Columbia at Marshall Co.

Mt. Pleasant at East Hickman

Spring Hill at Greenwood, KY

Robertson

White House at Station Camp

Springfield at Greenbrier

Macon Co. at East Robertson

Rutherford

Blackman at Brentwood

Eagleville at Forrest

LaVergne at Rockvale

Hendersonville at Oakland (Thu)

Riverdale at Franklin

Green Hill at Siegel

Stewarts Creek at Smyrna

Sumner

Beech at Farragut

Mt. Juliet at Gallatin

Portland at Westmoreland

Wilson

Fayetteville at Watertown

Rossview at Wilson Central

Williamson

Eagles Landing Christian at Brentwood Academy

Nolensville at Battle Ground Academy

Page at Fairview

Franklin Grace at Humboldt

Henry Co. vs Summit (to be played at Centennial)