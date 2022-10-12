Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Middle Tennessee high school football week nine has arrived, and as the playoff push begins, we have the complete schedule right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

All games will be played on October 14, 2022, unless otherwise noted

Cheatham

*All on open date*

Davidson

Marshall Co. at Glencliff (Thu)

Hillwood at Creek Wood (Thu)

LaVergne at Nashville Overton (Thu)

McCallie at Father Ryan

P.U.R.E Youth Sports at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Hillwood at Creek Wood (Thu)

Dickson Co. at Smyrna

Maury

Columbia at Lincoln Co.

Summertown at Mt. Pleasant

Franklin Co. at Spring Hill

Robertson

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Rutherford

Rockvale at Blackman

Eagleville at Huntland

LaVergne at Nashville Overton (Thu)

MTCS at Webb School

Oakland at Riverdale

Stewarts Creek at Siegel

Dickson Co. at Smyrna

Sumner

Beech at Gallatin

Baylor at Hendersonville

Station Camp at Portland

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Stewart Co. at White House

Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul

Wilson

RePublic at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

DCA at Mt. Juliet Christian

Williamson

*All on open date*