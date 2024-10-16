Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 8 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 18, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Cascade

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central

Dickson County

Creek Wood vs Station Camp

Dickson County at Kenwood

Maury County

Columbia Central vs Franklin County

Mt Pleasant vs East Hickman

Davidson County

East Nashville Magnet vs Cane Ridge

Glencliff vs Mt Juliet Christian

Hillsboro at Page

Hunters Lane at Springfield

James Lawson at Nolensville

John Overton at Summit

Maplewood vs Stratford

Pearl Cohn vs Greenbrier

Goodpasture at Webb School

Lipscomb Academy vs Knoxville Catholic

Nashville Christian School vs Fayetteville

Father Ryan vs McCallie

Robertson County

Greenbrier at Pearl Cohn

Springfield vs Hunters Lane

White House Heritage at Stewart County

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Riverdale

Eagleville vs Loretto

La Vergne vs Green Hill

Oakland at Coffee County

Rockvale at Pope John Paul II

Siegel vs Beech

Stewarts Creek vs Smyrna

Lancaster Christian vs South Haven

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs The King’s Academy

Sumner County

Beech at Siegel

Gallatin vs Wilson Central

Portland vs Hendersonville

Station Camp at Creek Wood

Westmoreland vs Smith County

White House at Upperman

Pope John Paul II vs Rockvale

Williamson County

Brentwood vs Centennial

Fairview vs Independence

Nolensville vs James Lawson

Page vs Hillsboro

Ravenwood vs Franklin

Summit vs John Overton

Christ Presbyterian Academy

Father Ryan vs McCallie

Franklin Christian Academy vs Grace Baptist Academy

Wilson County

Green Hill at LaVergne

Lebanon vs Mt Juliet

Watertown at Grundy County

Wilson Central at Gallatin

Friendship Christian at Alvin C. York Institute

Mt Juliet Christian at Glencliff

