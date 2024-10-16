Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 8 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 18, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Cascade
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Station Camp
Dickson County at Kenwood
Maury County
Columbia Central vs Franklin County
Mt Pleasant vs East Hickman
Davidson County
East Nashville Magnet vs Cane Ridge
Glencliff vs Mt Juliet Christian
Hillsboro at Page
Hunters Lane at Springfield
James Lawson at Nolensville
John Overton at Summit
Maplewood vs Stratford
Pearl Cohn vs Greenbrier
Goodpasture at Webb School
Lipscomb Academy vs Knoxville Catholic
Nashville Christian School vs Fayetteville
Father Ryan vs McCallie
Robertson County
Greenbrier at Pearl Cohn
Springfield vs Hunters Lane
White House Heritage at Stewart County
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Riverdale
Eagleville vs Loretto
La Vergne vs Green Hill
Oakland at Coffee County
Rockvale at Pope John Paul II
Siegel vs Beech
Stewarts Creek vs Smyrna
Lancaster Christian vs South Haven
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs The King’s Academy
Sumner County
Beech at Siegel
Gallatin vs Wilson Central
Portland vs Hendersonville
Station Camp at Creek Wood
Westmoreland vs Smith County
White House at Upperman
Pope John Paul II vs Rockvale
Williamson County
Brentwood vs Centennial
Fairview vs Independence
Nolensville vs James Lawson
Page vs Hillsboro
Ravenwood vs Franklin
Summit vs John Overton
Christ Presbyterian Academy
Father Ryan vs McCallie
Franklin Christian Academy vs Grace Baptist Academy
Wilson County
Green Hill at LaVergne
Lebanon vs Mt Juliet
Watertown at Grundy County
Wilson Central at Gallatin
Friendship Christian at Alvin C. York Institute
Mt Juliet Christian at Glencliff
