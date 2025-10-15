Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 9 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are played on October 17, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.
Cannon County
Warren Co. at Cannon Co.
Davidson County
Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers
Nashville Christian at Columbia Academy
Zion Christian at Ezell-Harding
Goodpasture at Franklin Grace
East Nashville at Hickman Co.
Davidson Academy at Portland
Westmoreland at Stratford
Maury County
Lincoln Co. at Columbia
East Hickman at Mt. Pleasant
Battle Creek at Spring Hill
Rutherford County
MTCS at Tipton-Rosemark
Smyrna at Blackman
Eagleville at Huntland
Oakland at LaVergne
Providence Academy vs. Providence Christian
Siegel at Riverdale
Tullahoma at Rockvale
Knoxville Webb at Stewarts Creek
Sumner County
Gallatin at Beech
Station Camp at Hendersonville
Liberty Creek at White House
Williamson County
Fairview at Camden
Franklin at Brentwood
Summit at Coffee Co.
Centennial at Nolensville
Independence at Page
Ravenwood at Shelbyville
Wilson County
Watertown at Cascade
Lebanon at Green Hill
Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central
