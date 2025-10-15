Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 9 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are played on October 17, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.

Cannon County

Warren Co. at Cannon Co.

Davidson County

Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers

Nashville Christian at Columbia Academy

Zion Christian at Ezell-Harding

Goodpasture at Franklin Grace

East Nashville at Hickman Co.

Davidson Academy at Portland

Westmoreland at Stratford

Maury County

Lincoln Co. at Columbia

East Hickman at Mt. Pleasant

Battle Creek at Spring Hill

Rutherford County

MTCS at Tipton-Rosemark

Smyrna at Blackman

Eagleville at Huntland

Oakland at LaVergne

Providence Academy vs. Providence Christian

Siegel at Riverdale

Tullahoma at Rockvale

Knoxville Webb at Stewarts Creek

Sumner County

Gallatin at Beech

JPII at BGA

Station Camp at Hendersonville

Liberty Creek at White House

Williamson County

Fairview at Camden

Franklin at Brentwood

Summit at Coffee Co.

Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian

Centennial at Nolensville

Independence at Page

Ravenwood at Shelbyville

Wilson County

Watertown at Cascade

Lebanon at Green Hill

Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central

