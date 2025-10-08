Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

It’s Week 8 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 8 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. at Jackson Co.
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co. at Hunters Lane (Thu)
Sycamore at Waverly
Harpeth at Huntingdon
Davidson County
FRA at Antioch (Thu)
West Creek at Cane Ridge (Thu)
DCA at Clarksville Academy
Ensworth at CPA
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
James Lawson at Hillsboro (Thu)
Whites Creek at Maplewood (Thu)
Father Ryan at MBA
Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian
Tyner at Nashville Christian
Rossview at Nashville Overton (Thu)
McGavock at Springfield
Stratford at WH Heritage
Dickson County
Lawrence Co. at Dickson Co.
Creek Wood at Kirkwood (Thu)
Robertson County
East Robertson at Houston Co.
Jo Byrns at Robertson Innovation
Williamson County
Chattanooga Prep at BGA (Thu)
Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest
Wilson County
