Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

It’s Week 8 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 8 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Jackson Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Sycamore at Waverly

Harpeth at Huntingdon

Davidson County

FRA at Antioch (Thu)

West Creek at Cane Ridge (Thu)

DCA at Clarksville Academy

Ensworth at CPA

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

James Lawson at Hillsboro (Thu)

Cheatham Co. at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Whites Creek at Maplewood (Thu)

Father Ryan at MBA

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

Tyner at Nashville Christian

Rossview at Nashville Overton (Thu)

McGavock at Springfield

Stratford at WH Heritage

Dickson County

Lawrence Co. at Dickson Co.

Creek Wood at Kirkwood (Thu)

Robertson County

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Houston Co.

Jo Byrns at Robertson Innovation

McGavock at Springfield

Stratford at WH Heritage

Williamson County

FRA at Antioch (Thu)

Chattanooga Prep at BGA (Thu)

Ensworth at CPA

Father Ryan at MBA

Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest

Wilson County

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

