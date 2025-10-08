Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

It’s Week 8 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 8 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Jackson Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. at Hunters Lane (Thu)
Sycamore at Waverly
Harpeth at Huntingdon

Davidson County

FRA at Antioch (Thu)
West Creek at Cane Ridge (Thu)
DCA at Clarksville Academy
Ensworth at CPA
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
James Lawson at Hillsboro (Thu)
Cheatham Co. at Hunters Lane (Thu)
Whites Creek at Maplewood (Thu)
Father Ryan at MBA
Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian
Tyner at Nashville Christian
Rossview at Nashville Overton (Thu)
McGavock at Springfield
Stratford at WH Heritage

Dickson County

Lawrence Co. at Dickson Co.
Creek Wood at Kirkwood (Thu)

Robertson County

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
East Robertson at Houston Co.
Jo Byrns at Robertson Innovation
McGavock at Springfield
Stratford at WH Heritage

Williamson County

FRA at Antioch (Thu)
Chattanooga Prep at BGA (Thu)
Ensworth at CPA
Father Ryan at MBA
Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest

Wilson County

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

