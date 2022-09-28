Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is here, and we have you full schedule. Be sure to look for our Game of The Week, as well as all our other high school football coverage.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, September 30, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
White House Heritage at Cheatham Co.
Trousdale Co. at Harpeth
Sycamore at Stewart Co.
Davidson
Antioch at Ensworth
Cane Ridge at Smyrna
Glencliff at Pearl Cohn
Hillsboro at Hunters Lane
Hillwood at Tullahoma
McGavock at Nashville Overton
Stratford at Smith Co.
Jackson Co. at Maplewood
FRA at CPA
MBA at Pope John Paul
Father Ryan at Knoxville Catholic
Davidson Academy at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
LaVergne at Dickson Co.
Maury
Page at Columbia Central
Mt. Pleasant at Richland
Nolensville at Spring Hill
Robertson
White House Heritage at Cheatham Co.
Henry Co. at Springfield
Gordonsville at Jo Byrns
Montgomery Central at Greenbrier
Watertown at East Robertson
Rutherford
Oakland at Blackman
Wayne Co. at Eagleville
LaVergne at Dickson Co
King’s Academy at MTCS
Riverdale at Siegel
Rockvale at Stewarts Creek
Cane Ridge at Smyrna
Sumner
West Creek at Beech
Gallatin at Rossview
Hendersonville at Clarksville
Kenwood at Portland
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
Westmoreland at Whites Creek
White House at Fairview
MBA at Pope John Paul
Wilson
White Co. at Wilson Central
Watertown at East Robertson
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
Lebanon at Shelbyville
Green Hill at East Nashville
DCA at Clarksville Academy
Williamson
Independence at Brentwood
Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers
BGA at Goodpasture
Centennial at Franklin
White House at Fairview
Franklin Grace at Nashville Christian
Nolensville at Spring Hill
Page at Columbia
Summit at Ravenwood