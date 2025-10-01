Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

It’s Week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 7 below.

On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard .

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Oct 3, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Smith Co.

Cheatham County

Waverly at Cheatham Co.

Harpeth at Fairview

Sycamore at Camden

Davidson County

Nashville Overton at Antioch

Rossview at Cane Ridge

BGA at Davidson Academy

Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth

Clarksville Academy at Ezell-Harding

Lipscomb Academy at Father Ryan

Goodpasture at FRA

DCA at Friendship Christian

Glencliff at Green Hill

Nolensville at Hillsboro

Page at James Lawson

Maplewood at Kenwood

CPA at MBA

West Creek at McGavock

Bartlett at Pearl Cohn

Hunters Lane at Portland

East Nashville at Stratford (Thu)

Whites Creek at WH Heritage

Dickson County

Clarksville Northwest at Creek Wood

Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)

Maury County

Montgomery Central at Battle Creek

Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)

Columbia at Franklin Co.

Columbia Academy at Marshall Co.

Adamsville at Mt. Pleasant

Pickett Co. at Zion Christian

Robertson County

East Hickman at East Robertson

Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns

Springfield at Liberty Creek

Stewart Co. at Robertson Innovation

Whites Creek at WH Heritage

Greenbrier at White House

Rutherford County

Moore Co. at Eagleville

Kirkwood at LaVergne (Thu)

Rockvale at Oakland (Thu)

Christian Community, TN at Providence Christian

Smyrna at Riverdale (Thu)

Clarksville at Siegel (Thu)

Blackman at Stewarts Creek (Thu)

Sumner County

Mt. Juliet at Gallatin

Summit at Hendersonville

Franklin Grace at JPII

Springfield at Liberty Creek

Hunters Lane at Portland

Beech at Station Camp

Gordonsville at Westmoreland

Greenbrier at White House

Williamson County

MUS at Brentwood Academy

Franklin at Centennial (Thu)

Brentwood at Coffee Co.

BGA at Davidson Academy

Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)

Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth

Harpeth at Fairview

Lipscomb Academy at Father Ryan

Goodpasture at FRA

Summit at Hendersonville

Nolensville at Hillsboro

Page at James Lawson

Franklin Grace at JPII

CPA at MBA

Franklin Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian

Independence at Ravenwood (Thu)

Wilson County

DCA at Friendship Christian

Mt. Juliet at Gallatin

Glencliff at Green Hill

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Franklin Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian

