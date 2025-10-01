Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

It’s Week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 7 below.
On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Oct 3, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. at Smith Co.
Cheatham County
Waverly at Cheatham Co.
Harpeth at Fairview
Sycamore at Camden
Davidson County
Nashville Overton at Antioch
Rossview at Cane Ridge
BGA at Davidson Academy
Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth
Clarksville Academy at Ezell-Harding
Lipscomb Academy at Father Ryan
Goodpasture at FRA
DCA at Friendship Christian
Glencliff at Green Hill
Nolensville at Hillsboro
Page at James Lawson
Maplewood at Kenwood
CPA at MBA
West Creek at McGavock
Bartlett at Pearl Cohn
Hunters Lane at Portland
East Nashville at Stratford (Thu)
Whites Creek at WH Heritage
Dickson County
Clarksville Northwest at Creek Wood
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Maury County
Montgomery Central at Battle Creek
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Columbia at Franklin Co.
Columbia Academy at Marshall Co.
Adamsville at Mt. Pleasant
Pickett Co. at Zion Christian
Robertson County
East Hickman at East Robertson
Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns
Springfield at Liberty Creek
Stewart Co. at Robertson Innovation
Whites Creek at WH Heritage
Greenbrier at White House
Rutherford County
Moore Co. at Eagleville
Kirkwood at LaVergne (Thu)
Rockvale at Oakland (Thu)
Christian Community, TN at Providence Christian
Smyrna at Riverdale (Thu)
Clarksville at Siegel (Thu)
Blackman at Stewarts Creek (Thu)
Sumner County
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Summit at Hendersonville
Franklin Grace at JPII
Springfield at Liberty Creek
Hunters Lane at Portland
Beech at Station Camp
Gordonsville at Westmoreland
Greenbrier at White House
Williamson County
MUS at Brentwood Academy
Franklin at Centennial (Thu)
Brentwood at Coffee Co.
BGA at Davidson Academy
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth
Harpeth at Fairview
Lipscomb Academy at Father Ryan
Goodpasture at FRA
Summit at Hendersonville
Nolensville at Hillsboro
Page at James Lawson
Franklin Grace at JPII
CPA at MBA
Franklin Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
Independence at Ravenwood (Thu)
Wilson County
DCA at Friendship Christian
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Glencliff at Green Hill
Wilson Central at Lebanon
Franklin Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
Please join our FREE Newsletter