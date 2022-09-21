Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Middle Tennessee high school football week six is here, and we have the complete schedule here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
All games will be played on Friday, September 23rd unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Whites Creek
Harpeth at McEwen
Sycamore at White House
Davidson
Antioch at Blackman
Cane Ridge at CPA
Glencliff at Lawrence Co.
Brentwood at Hillsboro (Thu)
Greenbrier at Hillwood
Hunters Lane at Stratford
Nashville Overton at Clarksville Northwest
Maplewood at Friendship Christian
Franklin at McGavock
MBA at Brentwood Academy
Bowling Green, KY at Father Ryan
St. George’s at FRA
St. Benedict at Ensworth
Dickson
Creek Wood at Montgomery Central
Centennial at Dickson Co
Maury
Columbia Academy at Boyd Buchanan
Mt. Pleasant at Columbia
Spring Hill at Coffee Co.
Robertson
White House Heritage at Fairview (Thu)
Rossview at Springfield
East Robertson at Jo Byrns
Rutherford
Eagleville at Cornersville
Stewarts Creek at LaVergne
MTCS at Lakeway Christian
Smyrna at Riverdale
Rockvale at Nolensville
Siegel at Warren Co.
Sumner
Summit at Beech (Thu)
Cookeville at Gallatin
Hendersonville at Ravenwood
Portland at Macon Co.
Station Camp at West Creek
Clay Co. at Westmoreland
Pope John Paul at BGA
Wilson
Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central
Upperman at Watertown
Lincoln Co. at Lebanon
Green Hill at White Co.
Silverdale at DCA
Williamson
Webb School at Franklin Grace
East Nashville at Independence
Page at Giles Co.
