Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

It’s Week 6 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 6 below.
On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Sept 26, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. at Clay Co.
Cheatham County
Camden at Cheatham Co.
Stewart Co. at Harpeth
Fairview at Sycamore
Davidson County
Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers (CBC), MO
Cane Ridge at Antioch
Ensworth at Brentwood Academy
Mt. Juliet Christian at DCA
East Nashville at East Hickman
Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding
BGA at FRA
Nashville Christian at Franklin Christian
Davidson Academy at Franklin Grace
White House at Glencliff
Columbia Academy at Goodpasture
Beech at Hunters Lane
Father Ryan at JPII
Hillsboro at Lebanon
WH Heritage at Maplewood
Baylor at MBA
Wilson Central at Nashville Overton
James Lawson at Nolensville
CPA at Ravenwood
McGavock at Rossview
Pearl Cohn at Springfield
Westmoreland at Whites Creek
Dickson County
Dickson Co. at Kirkwood
Creek Wood at Spring Hill
Maury County
Marshall Co. at Battle Creek
Columbia Academy at Goodpasture
Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant
Columbia at Riverdale
Zion Christian at Robertson Innovation (Thu)
Creek Wood at Spring Hill
Robertson County
Hickman Co. at East Robertson
Christian Community, TN at Jo Byrns
Greenbrier at Liberty Creek
WH Heritage at Maplewood
Zion Christian at Robertson Innovation (Thu)
Pearl Cohn at Springfield
Rutherford County
MTCS at Providence Academy
Oakland at Blackman
Stewarts Creek at LaVergne
Franklin Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)
Eagleville at Richland
Columbia at Riverdale
Siegel at Rockvale
Coffee Co. at Smyrna
Sumner County
Beech at Hunters Lane
Father Ryan at JPII
Greenbrier at Liberty Creek
Hendersonville at Portland
Gallatin at Station Camp
Westmoreland at Whites Creek
Williamson County
Brentwood at Henry Co.
Ensworth at Brentwood Academy
Page at Centennial
BGA at FRA
Nashville Christian at Franklin Christian
Davidson Academy at Franklin Grace
Franklin at Independence
Father Ryan at JPII
James Lawson at Nolensville
CPA at Ravenwood
Creek Wood at Spring Hill
Shelbyville at Summit
Fairview at Sycamore
Wilson County
Green Hill at Cookeville
Mt. Juliet Christian at DCA
Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding
Hillsboro at Lebanon
Clarksville Northeast at Mt. Juliet
Wilson Central at Nashville Overton
Community at Watertown
