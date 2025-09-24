Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

It’s Week 6 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 6 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Sept 26, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Clay Co.

Cheatham County

Camden at Cheatham Co.

Stewart Co. at Harpeth

Fairview at Sycamore

Davidson County

Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers (CBC), MO

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Ensworth at Brentwood Academy

Mt. Juliet Christian at DCA

East Nashville at East Hickman

Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding

BGA at FRA

Nashville Christian at Franklin Christian

Davidson Academy at Franklin Grace

White House at Glencliff

Columbia Academy at Goodpasture

Beech at Hunters Lane

Father Ryan at JPII

Hillsboro at Lebanon

WH Heritage at Maplewood

Baylor at MBA

Wilson Central at Nashville Overton

James Lawson at Nolensville

CPA at Ravenwood

McGavock at Rossview

Pearl Cohn at Springfield

Westmoreland at Whites Creek

Dickson County

Dickson Co. at Kirkwood

Creek Wood at Spring Hill

Maury County

Marshall Co. at Battle Creek

Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant

Columbia at Riverdale

Creek Wood at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Hickman Co. at East Robertson

Christian Community, TN at Jo Byrns

Greenbrier at Liberty Creek

Rutherford County

MTCS at Providence Academy

Oakland at Blackman

Stewarts Creek at LaVergne

Franklin Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)

Eagleville at Richland

Columbia at Riverdale

Siegel at Rockvale

Coffee Co. at Smyrna

Sumner County

Hendersonville at Portland

Gallatin at Station Camp

Williamson County

Brentwood at Henry Co.

Page at Centennial

Franklin at Independence

James Lawson at Nolensville

CPA at Ravenwood

Shelbyville at Summit

Wilson County

Green Hill at Cookeville

Hillsboro at Lebanon

Clarksville Northeast at Mt. Juliet

Wilson Central at Nashville Overton

Community at Watertown

