Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 6 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, September 27, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County at Community
Cheatham County
Cheatham County vs Jo Byrns
Harpeth vs Summertown
Sycamore at White House Heritage
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Fairview
Dickson County vs Clarksville
Davidson County
Antioch vs Stewarts creek
Cane Ridge vs La Vergne
East Nashville Magnet vs Franklin Road Academy
Glencliff at Page
Hunters Lane vs Battle Ground Academy
James Lawson at Hillsboro
John Overton vs Brentwood
Maplewood at Haywood
McGavock at Smyrna
Pearl Cohn vs Station Camp
Stratford vs RePublic
Whites Creek at Montgomery Central
Davidson Academy at Pope John Paul II
Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Juliet Christian
Ensworth at Memphis University School
Ezell-Harding vs Columbia Academy
Father Ryan vs Briarcrest
Goodpasture vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Montgomery Bell Academy vs McCallie
Nashville Christian School vs Grace Christian Academy
Maury County
Columbia Central vs Tullahoma
Mt Pleasant vs Lewis County
Spring Hill at Lawrence County
Columbia Academy at Ezell-Harding
Robertson County
East Robertson at Smith County
Greenbrier at White House
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at South Pittsburg
Jo Byrns at Cheatham County
Springfield vs Portland
White House Heritage vs Sycamore
Rutherford County
Eagleville vs Wayne County
La Vergne at Cane Ridge
Oakland vs Rockvale
Riverdale vs Coffee County
Siegel vs Blackman
Smyrna vs McGavock
Stewarts Creek at Antioch
Lancaster Christian vs Riverside Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Friendship Christian
Providence Christian Academy vs The Kings Academy
Sumner County
Gallatin vs Green Hill
Hendersonville at Beech
Portland at Springfield
Station Camp at Pearl Cohn
Westmoreland vs Liberty Creek
White House vs Greenbrier
Pope John Paul II vs Davidson Academy
Williamson County
Brentwood at John Overton
Fairview at Creek Wood
Franklin vs Summit
Nolensville vs Centennial
Page vs Glencliff
Ravenwood vs Independence
Spring Hill at Lawrence County
Battle Ground Academy at Hunters Lane
Brentwood Academy vs Baylor
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Goodpasture
Father Ryan vs Briarcrest
Franklin Christian Academy vs Ballard Memorial
Franklin Road Academy at East Nashville Magnet
Grace Christian Academy at Nashville Christian
Wilson County
Green Hill at Gallatin
Mt Juliet vs Wilson Central
Watertown vs Lebanon
Friendship Christian vs Middle Tennessee Christian School
Mt Juliet Christian at Donelson Christian Academy
Please join our FREE Newsletter