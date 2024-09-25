Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 6 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, September 27, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County at Community

Cheatham County

Cheatham County vs Jo Byrns

Harpeth vs Summertown

Sycamore at White House Heritage

Dickson County

Creek Wood vs Fairview

Dickson County vs Clarksville

Davidson County

Antioch vs Stewarts creek

Cane Ridge vs La Vergne

East Nashville Magnet vs Franklin Road Academy

Glencliff at Page

Hunters Lane vs Battle Ground Academy

James Lawson at Hillsboro

John Overton vs Brentwood

Maplewood at Haywood

McGavock at Smyrna

Pearl Cohn vs Station Camp

Stratford vs RePublic

Whites Creek at Montgomery Central

Davidson Academy at Pope John Paul II

Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Juliet Christian

Ensworth at Memphis University School

Ezell-Harding vs Columbia Academy

Father Ryan vs Briarcrest

Goodpasture vs Christ Presbyterian Academy

Montgomery Bell Academy vs McCallie

Nashville Christian School vs Grace Christian Academy

Maury County

Columbia Central vs Tullahoma

Mt Pleasant vs Lewis County

Spring Hill at Lawrence County

Columbia Academy at Ezell-Harding



Robertson County

East Robertson at Smith County

Greenbrier at White House

Innovation Academy of Robertson County at South Pittsburg

Jo Byrns at Cheatham County

Springfield vs Portland

White House Heritage vs Sycamore

Rutherford County

Eagleville vs Wayne County

La Vergne at Cane Ridge

Oakland vs Rockvale

Riverdale vs Coffee County

Siegel vs Blackman

Smyrna vs McGavock

Stewarts Creek at Antioch

Lancaster Christian vs Riverside Christian

Middle Tennessee Christian School at Friendship Christian

Providence Christian Academy vs The Kings Academy

Predict the Winners of Week 5

Sumner County

Gallatin vs Green Hill

Hendersonville at Beech

Portland at Springfield

Station Camp at Pearl Cohn

Westmoreland vs Liberty Creek

White House vs Greenbrier

Pope John Paul II vs Davidson Academy

Williamson County

Brentwood at John Overton

Fairview at Creek Wood

Franklin vs Summit

Nolensville vs Centennial

Page vs Glencliff

Ravenwood vs Independence

Spring Hill at Lawrence County

Battle Ground Academy at Hunters Lane

Brentwood Academy vs Baylor

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Goodpasture

Father Ryan vs Briarcrest

Franklin Christian Academy vs Ballard Memorial

Franklin Road Academy at East Nashville Magnet

Grace Christian Academy at Nashville Christian

Predict the Winners of Week 5

Wilson County

Green Hill at Gallatin

Mt Juliet vs Wilson Central

Watertown vs Lebanon

Friendship Christian vs Middle Tennessee Christian School

Mt Juliet Christian at Donelson Christian Academy

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email